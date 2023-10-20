Princess Anne's Awkward Moments Caught On Camera

For as long as the world has known her, Princess Anne has been one of the most accomplished and devoted members of the British royal family. In her younger years, she led the country on its quest for sporting victory as she became the first British royal to compete in the Olympic Games. Throughout her life, the Princess Royal has also remained one of the hardest-working members of The Firm, attending to more than 300 charities and organizations, including Save the Children U.K., which she has been involved with since 1970.

In her capacity as a senior member of the royal family, Princess Anne has also worked tirelessly to support the reigning monarch. Throughout the late Queen Elizabeth II's life, the princess has remained by her side. Following the queen's death in 2022, she also played a significant role throughout the funeral ceremonies, even becoming the first female royal to take part in the Vigil of the Princes led by her brother, King Charles III. Meanwhile, since the king's ascension to the throne, the princess has also continued to support the monarchy, carrying out several engagements under his leadership.

Indeed, Princess Anne is every bit the perfect royal. Just like everyone else, however, the princess still sometimes suffers from her own gaffes and awkward moments. Sometimes, they are also caught on camera.