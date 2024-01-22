Why Everyone Thinks Taylor Swift And Kylie Kelce Have A Chilly Relationship
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have been making quite a stir since she began popping up at his games in September 2023. Her loyal "Swifties" fanbase has also swarmed many Chiefs games in hopes of catching a glimpse of the pop star, which has driven unprecedented attention to professional football. Chiefs Owner and CEO Clark Hunt is enjoying the uptick in interest surrounding his team, telling attendees at the Venture Dallas conference in October 2023, "It's been incredible in terms of what it's done. For the NFL audience, we've had a huge shift for our games to young women, which is a very tough demographic. It's been a lot of fun" (via Dallas Innovates). However, it's been suggested that not everyone is happy about the spotlight on Kelce and Swift's relationship.
Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie, who's married to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, lives a calmer life outside the spotlight. While Swift is often seen in the box suite at Travis's games, Kylie seems much more comfortable among the fans. This has reportedly caused some tension between the ladies, leading to an awkward and slightly chilly relationship.
Kylie Kelce doesn't seem to like the attention surrounding Swift and Travis
Kylie Kelce, a mom of three and former athlete, might be an NFL wife, but she's not impressed by the limelight. This was made apparent when speaking with Spectrum News in Kansas City ahead of the November 2023 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, where Travis and Jason Kelse faced off. "I'm a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team's stadium," Kylie explained. Her comments were seen as a diss to Taylor Swift, who has become a staple in the suite with the Kelce family and friends. Kylie added that she gets why so many people want to watch her brother-in-law play, but the large crowd in his private box makes sticking to the stands with the other fans a much more appealing option.
Kylie denied that she meant any malice towards Swift, though the singer reportedly was still offended by the remarks. In January 2024, an insider told Life & Style, "Taylor took that personally, and since then, it's been very awkward." To make matters worse, it has been speculated that it's not just Kylie who's not thrilled with Swift and that the entire Kelce family may have issues with the relationship.
Travis Kelce's entire family is rumored to be uneasy over Taylor Swift's attention
Kylie Kelce is not the only one in the family who may have a strained link to Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce has also voiced his concerns over the immense publicity now placed on his family. "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot,'" he shared with NBC Sports in October 2023. Additionally, their parents, Donna and Ed, have allegedly expressed worry over the Swifties' frenzy because they're being bombarded with messages and calls about Travis and Swift.
Diehard football lovers haven't been the most welcoming to Swift, either, as many feel she's taking the attention away from the sport. Tensions seemed to boil over at a December 2023 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots when fans booed Swift as the camera panned during her during the game. Even with the apprehensions of Chiefs fans and even some Swift stans who believe the relationship may not be built to last, Travis has been rumored to be considering marriage and is not letting the backlash interfere with his new romance with the Grammy Award winner.