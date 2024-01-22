Why Everyone Thinks Taylor Swift And Kylie Kelce Have A Chilly Relationship

Kylie Kelce is not the only one in the family who may have a strained link to Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce has also voiced his concerns over the immense publicity now placed on his family. "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot,'" he shared with NBC Sports in October 2023. Additionally, their parents, Donna and Ed, have allegedly expressed worry over the Swifties' frenzy because they're being bombarded with messages and calls about Travis and Swift.

Diehard football lovers haven't been the most welcoming to Swift, either, as many feel she's taking the attention away from the sport. Tensions seemed to boil over at a December 2023 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots when fans booed Swift as the camera panned during her during the game. Even with the apprehensions of Chiefs fans and even some Swift stans who believe the relationship may not be built to last, Travis has been rumored to be considering marriage and is not letting the backlash interfere with his new romance with the Grammy Award winner.