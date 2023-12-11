Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Marriage Rumor Sent Into Overdrive After NFL Commentator Slips Up
When Taylor Swift first showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 to cheer on Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, it started a frenzy. Kelce's jersey sales spiked, and it had more people watching the Chiefs' games on TV. Some fans even think Swift helped Kelce achieve NFL history by going to his games and cheering him on.
Swift was back in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in December 2023. During one of the game's cutaways to Swift cheering in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, announcer Tony Romo refers to her as, "Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift," via X, formerly known as Twitter. He corrects himself almost immediately afterwards by saying, "girlfriend," while another commentator laughed and said, "Not yet." And people definitely noticed.
One person on X thought it was a sign, writing, "Maybe he knows something," Others hoped that even if it wasn't true now, that it was a prediction for what's to come for the pop superstar and the NFL player. "From Tony's mouth to God's ears," posted one fan, and we can't say we disagree!
Taylor Swift is all about supporting Travis Kelce
Others joked about what the response for the "wife" slip by Tony Romo would be from Taylor Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine. Paine notably called out gossip site Deuxmoi for posting that Swift and Joe Alwyn had secretly gotten married during their six year relationship. The publicist wrote in response to Deuxmoi's post about a Swift marriage, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind." No response from Paine about Romo's seemingly accidental slip nor from Swift or Kelce at the time of this writing.
Swift was seen walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with Travis Kelce after their three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills — a controversial call (for some) on a fourth quarter play by Kelce that would have likely won the game for the Chiefs. The NFL star looked disappointed as they left, but we're glad that Swift was there to support him.
That mutual support is important in their relationship. In her 2023 interview with Time magazine as their "Person of the Year," Swift said, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care." The road goes both ways — Kelce went to the Argentina stop of "The Eras Tour" where Kelce seemed to win over Swift's dad as the two of them watched Swift perform.