Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Marriage Rumor Sent Into Overdrive After NFL Commentator Slips Up

When Taylor Swift first showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 to cheer on Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, it started a frenzy. Kelce's jersey sales spiked, and it had more people watching the Chiefs' games on TV. Some fans even think Swift helped Kelce achieve NFL history by going to his games and cheering him on.

Swift was back in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in December 2023. During one of the game's cutaways to Swift cheering in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, announcer Tony Romo refers to her as, "Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift," via X, formerly known as Twitter. He corrects himself almost immediately afterwards by saying, "girlfriend," while another commentator laughed and said, "Not yet." And people definitely noticed.

One person on X thought it was a sign, writing, "Maybe he knows something," Others hoped that even if it wasn't true now, that it was a prediction for what's to come for the pop superstar and the NFL player. "From Tony's mouth to God's ears," posted one fan, and we can't say we disagree!