Brooke Shields Has A Little-Known Connection To Royalty

Brooke Shields is certainly Hollywood royalty; the former model broke onto the big screen in the controversial 1978 movie "Pretty Baby" when she was only 11 years old and hasn't stopped since, winning People's Choice Awards, securing Golden Globe Nominations, and even grabbing a spot on Glamour's Women of the Year list in 2023. But as it turns out, the big screen queen is distantly related to real-life royalty too, as she can trace more than one point of lineage back to nobility.

In the early 2000s, Shields agreed to participate in the television show "Who Do You Think You Are?" The genealogy documentary series invited celebrities to take a deep dive into their ancestry with the help of historians, tracing their family tree back decades (or even centuries). As the researchers prodded into Shields's past, they discovered she was directly related to King Henry IV. Finding out was quite the feat, as the ruler served as the King of England from 1399 to 1413. Henry IV is the 15th great-granduncle of England's current monarch, Charles III, according to Britroyals.

The actress can also claim to have some ties to Louis XIV, who "Who Do You Think You Are?" researchers reported was a very distant cousin, generations upon generations removed. Known as "The Sun King," Louis XIV ruled France from 1643 until 1715, during which he famously overhauled the Palace of Versailles. It seems Brooke Shields has quite the noble relatives and a few notable aristocratic ones, too.