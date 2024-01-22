The Strange Paternity Rumor Hallmark's Andie MacDowell Put To Rest

Talking to Colbert, Andie MacDowell positively denied that Charlie Chaplin was her father. "Really? I am?" she joked to Stephen Colbert, continuing, "No. No. So bizarre!" The former model then detailed how once she met Charlie Chaplin's actual daughter, Geraldine Chaplin. The silent film star had eight children with his wife Oona O'Neil, with Geraldine being the first. She's also an actor best known for her role in the 1965 movie "Doctor Zhivago."

Years after MacDowell received the fake news article, she found Chaplin's eldest child staring at her at an event, making her wonder if Chaplin's legitimate daughter had read the same newspaper. At the time, "The Way Home" actor didn't approach Geraldine to set the record straight. However, during the Colbert interview, MacDowell again clarified, "I am not," making sure that if she was watching, Geraldine knew that she didn't lay any claim to the Chaplin name.

"The Tramp" actor did face a paternity suit back in his day, however. In 1943, one of his lovers, Joan Barry, accused him of fathering her daughter, Carol Ann. Eventually, a blood test proved that claim to be false. Nevertheless, Chaplin had 11 children with three of his four wives and numerous affair partners.