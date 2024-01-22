The 5 Best Alison Sweeney Hallmark Movies For A Lazy Sunday Afternoon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Alison Sweeney has been a beloved presence on the Hallmark Channel for many years, gracing audiences with her talent in more than 20 original movies. Sweeney was only 16 years old when she got her big showbiz break, so it's no wonder she's been able to captivate Hallmark audiences with ease. While all of her films for the network hold a special place, there are a few that truly shine, making them perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon.
Sunday is the ultimate day of the weekend to relax, and we've curated a list of the top five Hallmark movies featuring Sweeney to enhance your cozy weekend vibes. Whether you're a romantic at heart, a mystery enthusiast, or someone who revels in the spirit of Christmas all year, there's a movie on this list that's tailor-made for you.
When you crave something sweet and brimming with love, consider tuning into either "The Wedding Veil" or "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm." If you're in the mood for holiday cheer, regardless of the season, "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" is sure to satisfy that festive longing. For fans of Hallmark mysteries, the compelling whodunits "Murder She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery" and "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" are the ultimate Sweeney sleuth experiences. These five titles were carefully selected based on both the movies' TV premiere ratings and IMDb viewer ratings. (For a more detailed understanding of our selection process, please find an in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of the article.)
The Wedding Veil
The inaugural installment of Hallmark Channel's "The Wedding Veil" franchise not only resonated well with its audience but also received predominantly positive reviews from viewers later on, proving itself more than worth your time. If you're intrigued by the enchanting storyline featuring Hallmark's Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert, there's no better starting point than the first movie.
Titled simply "The Wedding Veil," this 2022 Hallmark romance revolves around three college friends who share possession of an antique wedding veil, rumored to bring love to its wearer. While this particular segment focuses on Avery's story with the magical veil, portrayed by Chabert, Sweeney's supporting performance will leave you yearning for her own character's captivating storyline.
Ideal for a lazy Sunday afternoon, "The Wedding Veil" invokes feelings of warmth, love, and friendship, staying true to its promise of delivering a heartwarming romantic experience. So, the next time you find yourself snuggled up on the couch, craving the ultimate feel-good romance, look no further than the enchanting world of the "The Wedding Veil" movie (and franchise). You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, and Roku. It can also be purchased or rented on Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
With a mere 0.3-point difference from "The Wedding Veil" on IMDb, the 2016 romance "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm" by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries deserves a prime spot on your watchlist for a cozy Sunday on the couch. Brace yourself, because if you're not a believer in serendipity now, you might just become one after experiencing this Hallmark original.
Alison Sweeney takes on the role of Ellen, a lawyer on a quest to uncover her late grandmother's past love, only to discover that her journey unfolds into something much more profound. The on-screen chemistry between Sweeney and Marc Blucas, who portrays her character's love interest, is exceptional. With a touch of mystery intricately woven into the romantic narrative, be prepared to be captivated from start to finish.
A little heads-up — the captivating charm of "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm" might spark an immediate desire to relocate. Set in the stunning real landscapes of Gibsons in British Columbia, Canada, it's a refreshing change from Hallmark's usual movie backdrops. As it effortlessly blends lightheartedness with suspense, it undoubtedly makes for one of Sweeney's best works for Hallmark. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, and Hoopla. You can purchase or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
A Sunday watchlist wouldn't be complete without a Hallmark Christmas movie, and "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" fits the bill perfectly. Released in 2019, this original movie stars Alison Sweeney as Katherine, a single mom grappling with the loss of her husband. Initially hesitant to return to her hometown for Christmas due to painful memories, Katherine has a change of heart at the last minute. What follows is a heartwarming story set in a small town, where Katherine discovers more than just holiday cheer.
While the plot may follow a predictable path, as is often the case with Hallmark's romances, this predictability only contributes to the guaranteed feel-good ending that provides a much-needed uplift before the Monday Scaries set in. Widely hailed as one of Sweeney's best Hallmark Christmas movies and one of the network's standout releases in 2019, "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" has rightfully earned its place as a Hallmark fan favorite. Get ready to be won over, as this movie is likely to make you a fan too. The holiday romance can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and purchased or rented on Apple TV.
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery
For devoted mystery enthusiasts, "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery" stands out as a must-watch. This third installment in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise holds the highest rating among the five films, making it a perfect choice for a cozy Sunday afternoon.
Released in 2016, this Hallmark original centers around Hannah Swensen, portrayed by Alison Sweeney, a baker turned amateur detective — a theme consistent with the other four movies in the series. However, in "A Peach Cobbler Mystery," Swensen unexpectedly finds herself the prime suspect in a murder case, all because she helped the victim make a peach cobbler. The plot is intriguing, captivating, and delightfully unpredictable, ensuring that viewers will be kept on the edge of their seats.
As Sweeney tackles romance, baking, and solving a murder all in an hour and 25 minutes, it's clear why this mystery movie is so riveting for Hallmark sleuths. If you're on the lookout for a slightly different take on solving crimes, make sure to tune in. The Hallmark mystery can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, and Hoopla. If you're looking to purchase or rent it, check out Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
In 2021, the "Murder, She Baked" series underwent a name change to "A Hannah Swensen Mystery," with the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel producing an additional trio of movies in the franchise. The 2023 installment, titled "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," received the highest rating among the newest three, boasting a commendable 6.9 stars on IMDb. If you ask us, it might just stand out as the best entry among the eight movies featuring Hannah Swensen.
Alison Sweeney continues to portray the beloved character, who remains the town's premier baker. However, when a patron of her bakery falls victim to murder, Hannah takes it upon herself to unravel the mystery. Notably, this installment places a greater emphasis on the romantic aspects of Hannah's life, offering viewers the perfect blend of mystery and love.
The appeal of Hallmark mystery movies lies in their ability to provide suspense without inducing negative feelings. Despite the ominous word "death" in its title, "A Zest for Death" couldn't be further from a daunting experience — it's cozy, romantic, and suspenseful, making it an ideal choice for a leisurely Sunday afternoon. Stream on DirecTV.
How We Selected The Movies
During the 2022 premiere of "The Wedding Veil" on the Hallmark Channel, an E! News report revealed that approximately 3.4 million viewers tuned in for the inaugural installment of the franchise. This marked the romance as the network's most successful premiere in the past decade for non-holiday movies. On IMDb, "The Wedding Veil" garnered a user rating of 7.3 stars out of 10, based on 2,400 overall ratings, establishing it as a fan-favorite choice among Alison Sweeney's Hallmark films.
Following closely, "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm" attracted around 1.4 million viewers to its 2016 premiere, as per Soap Opera Digest. This made it the second most-watched movie in Hallmark Channel history, as shared by Bill Abbott, the former network chairman, on LinkedIn. The movie's IMDb score of 7 out of 10, based on the opinions of 2,000 viewers, further solidified its popularity as well as the second spot on our list.
In the third position, "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" didn't break any network records but achieved the highest rating among all of Alison Sweeney's Hallmark holiday movies. Securing a place among Sweeney's best, it earned a 7 out of 10-star rating on IMDb.
Taking the fourth spot is "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery," the most beloved installment in the franchise. With a rating of 6.9 stars out of 10 from 1,600 IMDb users, many expressed their fondness for this cozy mystery.
Rounding out the top five is "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," another popular Hallmark movie featuring Sweeney. Despite a lower overall number of user votes compared to the previous title, it still secured a winning position with a 6.9 out of 10-star rating on IMDb based on 336 reviews.