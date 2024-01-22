Get To Know Perez Hilton's 3 Kids

While blogger Perez Hilton is known for his controversial commentary, having treated Britney Spears unfairly during her conservatorship days via his famed blog site and feuded with Lady Gaga, among other questionable behaviors. However, these days, there's a much softer side to Hilton that fans are now getting to witness. As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Hilton uses his platform to advocate for gay rights and other social issues. He even adopted the #NoKidsPolicy, brought forth by Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell in 2015, pushing media outlets to respect the privacy of children from famous parents. This new outlook on reporting and Hilton's refraining from the types of content featured in his messier blog posts in the early 2000s is likely due to him now having children of his own.

Perez Hilton's journey into fatherhood has been a transformative and highly publicized aspect of his life. In 2013, he welcomed his first child, a son named Mario Armando Lavandeira III, into the world via surrogate. In May of that year, he spoke about parenthood with CBS News, sharing, "It's been amazing, enlightening, exhausting, and incredibly rewarding. I feel like I have baby brain. It's kinda mushy at times. He's also made me a lot more centered." Since then, he has welcomed two more children, daughters Mia and Mayte Amor. While Hilton is protective of his family, he frequently shares glimpses of the growing kiddos on his website and YouTube channel.