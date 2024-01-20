Chyler Leigh Unlocks Why The Way Home's Fans Inspire Her Deep Gratitude - Exclusive

Chyler Leigh always finds a way to captivate us. Who could forget Lexie Grey trapped under an airplane on "Grey's Anatomy?" Or Alex Danvers kicking butt on "Supergirl?" Then came the Hallmark Channel series "The Way Home." The actor signed on to play Kat Landry in the tear-jerking, warm-fuzzies, time-traveling show that tries to solve both mysteries and mother-daughter relationships, and we were once again completely glued to our screens as the drama played out.

"What's so unique and what's so special about it is, this show really gives us an opportunity to still maintain that wonderful, heartfelt, feeling and that come-home feeling that Hallmark always offers," Leigh explained to Access Hollywood before the first season aired. "But at the same time, you are being stretched on this really deep journey."

Along for the ride are multiple characters who join Kat during her roller-coaster of a life ride, and Leigh is thankful for every one of them, as well as the viewers who have embraced them. In an exclusive interview, she reveals to The List she has nothing but gratitude for fans of "The Way Home" for their reception of the Hallmark series' diversity.