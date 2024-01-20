Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Was A 'True Royal' During Her Last Public Appearance

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is renowned for her elegance and grace under pressure. But never before has Kate Middleton's talent for carrying herself like a queen been on display as much as it was during her last time in front of the public eye. On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced that Kate was being admitted to the hospital for a "pre-planned abdominal surgery" and would be recovering in the hospital for 10 to 14 days afterward. The announcement comes less than a month after Kate's last public appearance, where she seemed in perfect health.

Body language expert Jess Ponce III, author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," tells The List that Kate was a true soldier during her Christmas Day outing to Sandringham Church, where Prince Louis made his debut at the traditional Christmas Walk.

"[Kate] portrayed herself as a true royal, unruffled by any underlying issues. It appeared as though everything was in perfect order," Ponce said. However, since the revelation of Kate's hospitalization and break from the public eye was announced, her last appearance in public has garnered new scrutiny. The body language expert explained that there were signs that the royal wasn't feeling well, but she did her best to hide her duress at that time.