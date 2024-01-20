Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Was A 'True Royal' During Her Last Public Appearance
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is renowned for her elegance and grace under pressure. But never before has Kate Middleton's talent for carrying herself like a queen been on display as much as it was during her last time in front of the public eye. On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced that Kate was being admitted to the hospital for a "pre-planned abdominal surgery" and would be recovering in the hospital for 10 to 14 days afterward. The announcement comes less than a month after Kate's last public appearance, where she seemed in perfect health.
Body language expert Jess Ponce III, author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," tells The List that Kate was a true soldier during her Christmas Day outing to Sandringham Church, where Prince Louis made his debut at the traditional Christmas Walk.
"[Kate] portrayed herself as a true royal, unruffled by any underlying issues. It appeared as though everything was in perfect order," Ponce said. However, since the revelation of Kate's hospitalization and break from the public eye was announced, her last appearance in public has garnered new scrutiny. The body language expert explained that there were signs that the royal wasn't feeling well, but she did her best to hide her duress at that time.
Kate Middleton remained graceful despite possible discomfort
During the royal family excursion to Sandringham Church for Christmas, which was Catherine, Princess of Wales' last public appearance before her hospitalization, no one in sight could tell the princess was in discomfort. Only those possessing the keenest of eyes, like body language expert Jess Ponce III, could tell there was something off about Kate Middleton's behavior that day. "As she strolled with her family, one could scarcely discern any signs of discomfort," Ponce pointed out. "While there were a few subtle grimaces upon close observation, her overall demeanor was pleasant as she descended the stairs with her children."
Despite the pain she is assumed to have been feeling at that time, Kate remained the picture of grace as she attended the service, smiling to onlookers and looking as gorgeous as she usually does. However, there were a few moments when our body language expert noticed Kate was struggling, her vacant stare a sign that she wasn't feeling well. "Her unease was minimal, only revealing itself in fleeting moments between smiles when she gazed blankly ahead," Ponce explained to The List. "Those instances only seemed to happen when she was moving." Ponce also noted that Kate appeared more at ease when she was in a stationary position instead of walking.
All of us here at the List and Ponce wish Princess Kate a speedy recovery and a well-earned rest as she focuses on her health. "Admired for her unwavering role as a devoted wife and mother, it is now imperative for her to prioritize self-care," Ponce said. "Kate, we wish you all the best!"