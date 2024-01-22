This Ryan Reynolds Aviation Gin Commercial Is Based On One Of His Iconic Romcoms

The commercial, which was titled "Just Friendsgiving" on Ryan Reynolds' YouTube channel, starts with a title card of "2023, New Jersey." Amy Smart playing Jamie enters the house (carrying a full Aviation Gin bottle) and Reynolds as Chris admires a Christmas tree. When asked about her shift at work, Smart says, "I've had better days. The bar ran out of Aviation American Gin." Reynolds laments about that before Smart stops the filming — and the house they're in evaporates, showing that it's been green screened in. Smart is unsure about the premise, but Reynolds convinces her to try again.

She stops after another take. When Reynolds is questioned about his dramatic acting choices he says, "Well, it's been 18 years. You know? I think the characters have changed a bit so I'm sort of playing it like that in my head." Smart also brings up the plot hole of her having a full bottle of gin if there wasn't any. Reynolds waves her concern away, saying she bought it, "at one of our many well-respected retail partners."

When Smart realizes it's an advertisement, she storms off, and viewers hear a glass shatter. At the very end however, Reynolds gives Smart a shoutout and she gets a round of applause.