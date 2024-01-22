Meet Kailyn Lowry's Big Family

Rio, born in November 2022, is Lowry's first child with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. On the "Barely Famous" podcast, the couple opened up about the whole experience. To begin with, the pregnancy came as a shock to Lowry and Scott, whose relationship was still in the early stages. Lowry had just come to accept she'd be a five-time mom when she got unexpected news at the doctor's office: An ultrasound seemed to indicate the baby had no heartbeat. Thankfully, a follow-up appointment proved otherwise.

But the drama wasn't yet over. Lowry experienced contractions a month before her due date, and spent 17 hours in labor. To complicate matters, Rio was born with fluid in his lungs that kept him from crying, and spent time in the NICU. The distraught new mom was separated from her baby for half a day for fear the stress of seeing him might send her blood pressure dangerously high. (Preeclampsia is most common before birth, but it can happen after delivery.) In the end, both mother and baby recovered and came home to four proud big brothers.

Rio's first year went by quickly, topped by a Grinch-themed birthday bash. It included a photo-worthy backdrop, custom cookies and cake, and a balloon sculpture resembling a Christmas tree. "I have soaked up every minute of this past year with Rio," Lowry wrote on Instagram, in a video post that showed a quick glimpse of the adorable curly-haired toddler digging into a smash cake.