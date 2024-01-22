RHONYC's Brynn Whitfield And Jenna Lyons Are Total Besties

Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons definitely packed on the PDA during Season 14. In addition to the famous birthday kiss for Whitfield, fans saw the women flirting throughout the season, with Whitfield openly joking about hooking up with Lyons. During their cast trip to Anguilla, the pair famously flirted with one another, with Whitfield saying in her confessional, "I think Jenna looks like a babe."

Whitfield also made her feelings about Lyons known during an October 2023 episode of the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay." She admitted that while on the show, the playful comments and friendly smooch were innocent, but she soon realized she liked Lyons a bit more than she thought. "I started thinking about it, I'm like, 'You know what, honest to God, like why not? Why didn't I?' I just told her actually last week like at this party we were at, I was like, 'You know what's funny, like when we were filming, we were joking.' I was like, 'Now I actually kind of have a crush on you,'" Whitfield shared with Shay, later adding, "I'm kind of in love with Jenna. It was a joke then, and now I'm kind of in love with Jenna."