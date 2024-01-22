Inside Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott's Relationship With Wife Camilla Row

Hallmark star Brendan Elliott's romantic wiles have charmed us in movies like "The Nanny Express" and "Love You Like Christmas." However, his greatest role is that of husband to Camilla Row. In 2023, he celebrated their anniversary on Instagram, writing: "Before, I never knew what true love was. It's more than a feeling; it's a commitment to fight [through] everything life throws at you and never give up on love! Being by your side, going on life's journey together, has been the greatest gift, and I would never want to be joined at the hip with anyone else."

The couple tied the knot in a private wedding on September 10, 2011, three years after Elliott joined the Hallmark family. Amusingly, their professions add to their romance-novel-like love; Row is a private psychologist and Elliott is the actor who went all out to win her love. Elliott has attributed his success to his wife, whom he calls his "warrior queen," and their life story shows how much she deserves the title.