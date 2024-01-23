Tragic Details About Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is the father of eight children: Lana, Susie, Paula, Amy, Renee, Lukas, Micah, and Billy. Sadly, Nelson has already buried a son and daughter. Billy's death arrived first in December 1991: he died by suicide in his Tennessee cabin on Christmas day. As Nelson's first son, Billy seemingly faced pressure due to his father's fame. During the December 2023 Paramount+ docuseries "Willie Nelson & Family," Billy's sister Paula explained, "He really was a wonderful guy, but it's hard to be in Texas when your dad's Willie Nelson. You can't get away from it" [via People]. Heartbreakingly, Willie Nelson can relate, as he also tried to take his own life early in his career when he was struggling to find his footing in the music industry. In his 2022 memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship," Nelson admitted he laid on a stretch of railroad tracks waiting for a train to strike him. Luckily, this didn't happen.

Decades later, Nelson would lose Renee. Unlike his other children, Nelson didn't know that Renee was his daughter until 2012. He fathered Renee with his friend, Mary, but they lost touch over the years. After learning Renee was his daughter, he welcomed her into the family, and the two seemed to grow close. Unfortunately, she died in 2017, though her cause of death remains unknown.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org