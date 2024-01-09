Willie Nelson's IRS Struggles, Explained

Even the most successful person can have financial issues that they must deal with. That's what happened to famed country singer/songwriter Willie Nelson. One of the largest tax cases in the country's history occurred when Nelson was slapped with a $32 million bill by the IRS in 1990. This would explain why the legendary musician is worth far less than you would think, coming in at only $25 million. Nelson had been living in Nashville during his career's formative years in the 50s and 60s, but after his second divorce and the tragic burning of his house, he moved to Austin, Texas, where his career thrived and expanded.

Nelson even released an album in January 1992 that boosted his financial woes called "The IRS Tapes: Who Will Buy My Memories." According to the icon's website, the album was not only intended to lessen his debt but also a compilation of various creative processes. It included bloopers, demo songs, and acoustic versions of his track, which he performed with his guitar, Trigger, which he named after Roy Rogers' beloved horse.

Let's take a dive into how Nelson got into legal trouble with the IRS.