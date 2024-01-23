The British Royal Ellen DeGeneres Is Distantly Related To

Ellen DeGeneres hosted her talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for 19 seasons. Her coming out was a historic moment for Hollywood. However, something you may not know is that she also has familial ties to the British monarchy. DeGeneres found out she was related to Catherine, Princess of Wales, with a special letter.

During a segment on DeGeneres' show called "Ye Olde Wedding Watch" from 2011, she discussed a letter she received from the New England Genealogical Society. DeGeneres quipped, "Which of course, I thought was from my lady doctor ... Turns out it means family." The letter said the team at the society was working to trace Kate Middleton's ancestry. DeGeneres read the letter aloud to the audience: "'As we were doing the research, we discovered that you're related to Kate via a man named Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne. You are distant cousins. You're 15th, but cousins still the same.'"

Since DeGeneres had been angling for an invitation to Kate and William, Prince of Wales', wedding for a while, she added, "I'm definitely invited to the wedding now." She also offered her party planning services for the bachelorette party.