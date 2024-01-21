The Heartbreaking Moment Jenna Dewan Found Out Ex Channing Tatum Had Moved On

Though Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum chose to part ways in April 2018, the pair had not officially filed the divorce paperwork. However, Dewan was forced to face the fact that there was no chance of reconciliation when she learned that Tatum was dating singer Jessie J on social media. In her October 2019 wellness book, "Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday Hardcover," Dewan recalled learning of the relationship on the internet. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult," Dewan wrote.

Dewan might've only learned about Tatum and Jessie J in October 2018, but that same month, a source reported to Us Weekly that the pair had been dating for months before they were linked publicly. Jessie J and Tatum had been seen out together in several cities. After learning of this, Dewan filed for divorce that same month. The following month, Tatum took his and Dewan's daughter, Everly, to a Jessie J show, even capturing the moment for Instagram writing, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow." Dewan and Tatum finalized their divorce in November 2019, and despite the pain the split caused, Dewan was able to find a new love.