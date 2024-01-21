The Heartbreaking Moment Jenna Dewan Found Out Ex Channing Tatum Had Moved On
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's romance was a journey that began on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up," where their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life relationship. The couple's love story, partially characterized by their shared passion for dance and evident affection for each other, seemed like a Hollywood fairy tale that would lead to marriage just three years later, in July 2009, before welcoming their daughter, Everly, in 2013. The couple often shared glimpses into their lives, showcasing their deep connection and love for each other through social media and red carpet appearances. Sadly, in April 2018, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their decision to separate, marking the end of their nearly nine-year marriage.
In going their separate ways, Dewan was faced with the heartbreak of witnessing Tatum move on rather quickly. To make matters worse, the voice actor and author learned of Tatum's new relationship from the media. This would, unfortunately, take an emotional toll on her.
Jenna found out about Channing's new girlfriend online
Though Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum chose to part ways in April 2018, the pair had not officially filed the divorce paperwork. However, Dewan was forced to face the fact that there was no chance of reconciliation when she learned that Tatum was dating singer Jessie J on social media. In her October 2019 wellness book, "Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday Hardcover," Dewan recalled learning of the relationship on the internet. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult," Dewan wrote.
Dewan might've only learned about Tatum and Jessie J in October 2018, but that same month, a source reported to Us Weekly that the pair had been dating for months before they were linked publicly. Jessie J and Tatum had been seen out together in several cities. After learning of this, Dewan filed for divorce that same month. The following month, Tatum took his and Dewan's daughter, Everly, to a Jessie J show, even capturing the moment for Instagram writing, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow." Dewan and Tatum finalized their divorce in November 2019, and despite the pain the split caused, Dewan was able to find a new love.
Dewan found love again after the heartbreak
Jenna Dewan might've found out about Channing Tatum and Jessie J in a less-than-desirable way, but she didn't let it keep her down. The performer began dating Broadway star Steve Kazee in October 2018, shortly after learning of her ex's relationship. However, Kazee was no rebound guy. The pair went public in November 2018 when Kazee and Dewan were spotted kissing during a getaway to Palm Springs, California. He even stood by Dewan's side when her dog, Lulu, died.
In September 2019, the pair shared a significant milestone in their relationship when they announced they were expecting a child together, a first for Kazee and Dewan's second. The good news didn't stop there. The couple announced their engagement in February 2020 with a touching photo of the two embracing, captioned, "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart." Their son, Callum, arrived the following month, and in January 2024, Dewan and Kazee revealed that they were expecting a second baby together on Instagram.
Dewan and Kazee aren't rushing down the aisle anytime soon. However, they couldn't be more in love. She recently shared a sweet Instagram video of her husband-to-be playing his guitar and singing to her as she soaked in a tub, showing off her new baby bump. As for Tatum, he is now engaged to actor Zoë Kravitz, and both couples appear to be thriving.