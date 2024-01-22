David Gail, Star Of General Hospital Spinoff Port Charles, Dead At 58
Actor David Gail died on January 20, 2024. He was 58 years old. His death was reported on Instagram by his sister, Katie Colmenares, who wrote a tribute to her brother. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone [with] me," Colmenares wrote. She did not reveal a cause of death.
Gail has appeared in many television series since he made his debut on an episode of "Growing Pains" in 1990 at the age of 25. He is most well-known, however, for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon on the "General Hospital" spinoff soap opera, "Port Charles." He began the part in 1999, and appeared in over 200 episodes of the daytime drama.
Other than his sister, it is unclear if Gail left behind other family members. His personal Instagram account has two images posted, both of which feature a smiling young boy; neither has a caption, and it is unknown whether the child is his son, or other family member.
Gail had multiple credits in popular television shows
In addition to playing a doctor in daytime television, David Gail was also a primetime actor who starred in multiple series throughout the years. Fans of "Beverly Hills, 90210" will remember him as Stuart Carson in multiple episodes, the one-time fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character Brenda Walsh. The actor also starred in the primetime drama "Savannah," playing Dean Collins for over 30 episodes.
Gail had parts in big-screen projects, as well, and appeared in the movies "Some Girl" with Juliette Lewis, and "Bending All the Rules" with Bradley Cooper. He took a break from Hollywood after 2008, but in 2019, returned as a behind-the-mic actor, working on voicing characters in a video game.
He left his biggest impact with "Port Charles," though, as evidenced by the tributes his one-time co-stars shared on social media. "He was a good guy, a pleasure to be around, and I always thought he was a real talent," Jon Lindstrom, who played Dr. Kevin Collins, wrote on Instagram. Kin Shriner, aka Scott Baldwin, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share he once went on a diving trip in the Bahamas with Gail. "He was a good guy!"