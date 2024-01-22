David Gail, Star Of General Hospital Spinoff Port Charles, Dead At 58

Actor David Gail died on January 20, 2024. He was 58 years old. His death was reported on Instagram by his sister, Katie Colmenares, who wrote a tribute to her brother. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone [with] me," Colmenares wrote. She did not reveal a cause of death.

Gail has appeared in many television series since he made his debut on an episode of "Growing Pains" in 1990 at the age of 25. He is most well-known, however, for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon on the "General Hospital" spinoff soap opera, "Port Charles." He began the part in 1999, and appeared in over 200 episodes of the daytime drama.

Other than his sister, it is unclear if Gail left behind other family members. His personal Instagram account has two images posted, both of which feature a smiling young boy; neither has a caption, and it is unknown whether the child is his son, or other family member.