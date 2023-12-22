Our Favorite Ryan & Kevin Moments From Jon Lindstrom's 30 Years On General Hospital

In 1992, Jon Lindstrom began playing serial killer Ryan Chamberlain on "General Hospital" and was extremely excellent in the part. And his success on the show grew as he took on another polar opposite character, leading to some incredible moments on "GH."

In a July 2022 article posted by Soap Opera Digest, Lindstrom explained that he initially tried out for several roles on the show, but didn't get them. He auditioned for Ryan and got called back by a security guard as he was in the parking lot getting ready to leave. Lindstrom went back and proved that he could play the part "friendly but quietly scary," and history was made. He knew that Ryan was a successful character when Ryan "basically kidnapped [Felicia played by Kristina Wagner] and held her hostage in the cabin and she finally figures out what he's about. It just played really well."

Later, Lindstrom was offered a part in "As the World Turns," so "GH" scrambled to keep the brilliant actor on board, creating the part of Ryan's good twin, psychiatrist Dr. Kevin Collins. His goal was to treat his twisted brother, and in doing so became embroiled with Ryan's obsession, Felicia, and her then-on-again, off-again beau, Mac Scorpio (John J. York). When Lindstrom walked into a room, you knew whether it was Kevin or Ryan without him even saying a word. Both of Lindstrom's characters have had memorable storylines over the years, and we're going to examine some of our favorite moments.