Who's The Country Singer In The Covergirl Commercial?
Over the years, Covergirl has had its fair share of star-studded commercials. We've seen the likes of Taylor Swift, Sofia Vergara, Ellen DeGeneres, America Ferrera, and Niki Taylor join forces with the brand. In 2022, we saw a stunning country singer feature in the Covergirl Exhibitionist mascara collection ad, and it was none other than Kelsea Ballerini. You may also remember her as the face in their Cleantopia mascara and the star of those Clean Fresh Yummy lipgloss commercials.
While making her mark in the beauty world with these ads, she also manages to create a stir in the music industry. However, success wasn't handed to her on a silver platter. Ballerini started writing songs when she was 12, and at 14, she got the opportunity of a lifetime when she landed a record deal. In a Chicago Tribune interview, she recalled that she walked into the intimidating environment with a bedazzled pink guitar case.
"I could barely play guitar, but I played him a song that I had written, and (the label guy) looked at me and said, 'There's already a Taylor Swift. That slot's taken,'" she recalled. "It broke my heart because I was 14 years old. It was the first time I realized I had to dig into myself and figure out what I wanted to say." It's safe to say that it didn't take long for Ballerini to figure things out because she achieved tremendous success with her debut single and is now getting to live out her dreams of working with her childhood fave brand, Covergirl.
Kelsea Ballerini's debut single made history
When Kelsea Ballerini was 19, she signed a deal with Black River Entertainment. She released her debut single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," in 2015, and not long after, it shot to the top of the Billboard Country airplay chart. Ballerini was only the second solo female country artist to achieve the feat, with Carrie Underwood being the first. Ballerini continued on her path to success with songs like "Yeah Boy," "Miss Me More," and "Peter Pan," which remained at the top of the Billboard Country chart for two weeks.
As she continued to make strides in music, her net worth grew to more than many would expect, partially due to her decision to sign on as a brand ambassador for Covergirl in 2022. According to Ballerini's profile on the brand's website, Covergirl was a go-to throughout her childhood, and she dreamt of working with them in her teenage years. When the "This Feeling" singer spoke to Cosmopolitan, she shared that she penned this dream in her journal as a 13-year-old, right beside her aspirations to have a smash hit country song.
Ballerini also recalled how her love for makeup started in childhood, "I am a girly girl to my core. I'm an only child, so I just was always like, "Mom, let's play dress up. As a kid, my playtime was rummaging around my mom's makeup bag and frolicking around in glittery dresses." After her mom recognized her passion, she let her pick one makeup product to incorporate into her routine on every birthday.
Kelsea Ballerini connected with Covergirl on a deeper level
In Kelsea Ballerini's Cosmopolitan interview, she said that she never saw makeup as a means to achieve a beauty standard but as a form of identity and expression, so she felt happy to work with a brand like Covergirl, which shared the same beliefs. She proudly revealed that she always did her own makeup during shows by incorporating the little hacks she had learned from pros throughout her life.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, she revealed another reason why a partnership with the brand made perfect sense, "For me, writing music has always been about my feelings and feelings are universal—we all have them," she said. "Covergirl is an extension of that. It's affordable, it's easy to use, and it meets you where you are. It doesn't make you feel like you need to be beautiful because you already are beautiful." In November 2023, Ballerini got to channel her creative spirit into creating sparkly liquid eyeshadows with Covergirl. She told People the collection was an extension of her deeply rooted love for glitter.
With her eyeshadow range, she aimed to take away glitter's reputation of being too over-the-top and make it more friendly for everyday wear. However, Ballerini's brand partnerships aren't just limited to Covergirl, because in 2023, she signed on as a brand ambassador for Pantene — you might also recognize her from her TikTok promotional videos for the brand. If all of that wasn't a sign of a booming career, Ballerini also formed a supportive friendship with Taylor Swift in what many will see as a full-circle moment.