Who's The Country Singer In The Covergirl Commercial?

Over the years, Covergirl has had its fair share of star-studded commercials. We've seen the likes of Taylor Swift, Sofia Vergara, Ellen DeGeneres, America Ferrera, and Niki Taylor join forces with the brand. In 2022, we saw a stunning country singer feature in the Covergirl Exhibitionist mascara collection ad, and it was none other than Kelsea Ballerini. You may also remember her as the face in their Cleantopia mascara and the star of those Clean Fresh Yummy lipgloss commercials.

While making her mark in the beauty world with these ads, she also manages to create a stir in the music industry. However, success wasn't handed to her on a silver platter. Ballerini started writing songs when she was 12, and at 14, she got the opportunity of a lifetime when she landed a record deal. In a Chicago Tribune interview, she recalled that she walked into the intimidating environment with a bedazzled pink guitar case.

"I could barely play guitar, but I played him a song that I had written, and (the label guy) looked at me and said, 'There's already a Taylor Swift. That slot's taken,'" she recalled. "It broke my heart because I was 14 years old. It was the first time I realized I had to dig into myself and figure out what I wanted to say." It's safe to say that it didn't take long for Ballerini to figure things out because she achieved tremendous success with her debut single and is now getting to live out her dreams of working with her childhood fave brand, Covergirl.