The Aftermath Of HGTV Stars Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Divorce Was Sadder Than We Knew

HGTV stars Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's messy divorce proved that splitting from a spouse is never easy, no matter how many signs were there to warn that the marriage wasn't going to last. The former couple of "Flip or Flop" fame was married from 2009 to 2016, finalizing their divorce two years later in 2018. And as sad as their story already was, El Moussa revealed even more devastating details on a January 2024 episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show."

Amidst their highly publicized — and sometimes even televised — split, El Moussa was dealing with back-to-back thyroid and testicular cancer diagnoses and subsequent drug addiction. The couple also struggled with fertility issues and professional incompatibilities that made their divorce expected, albeit heartbreaking. But even more tragic than the couple's tense split were the years immediately after, in which El Moussa lived in a halfway house.

After struggling with dependency on medication he received during his various medical treatments, El Moussa told podcast host Jeff Fenster, "I ended up there ... because I didn't know where to go, and I needed 24-hour care."