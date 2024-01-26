Bud Bundy From Married...With Children Is Unrecognizable Today

Here's the thing about child stars: hopefully, they grow up. David Faustino grew up on television, playing Bud Bundy on "Married... With Children" for ten years. As the mischievous youngest child of Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) and his wife Peg (Katey Sagal), Bud annoyed his older sister Kelly (Christina Applegate) in a way we all loved to watch.

But while O'Neill, Sagal, and Applegate went on to have incredibly successful careers after "Married... With Children" ended, Faustino remains stuck with Bud as his most memorable role. He told HipHopDX that he doesn't mind when people call him "Bud," though it used to bother him. "I don't really care," he said. "It just means that people liked the character, and people still love the character." People do still care. Faustino's home is a regular stop on Hollywood star tours, and he told The New York Times that he had to get used to it. "Every day, I have a tour bus that comes around my house and stops. You can hear them on their microphone. If you don't embrace it," he said, "it's going to destroy you."

Fans of Faustino's work on "Married... With Children" may not be aware that Faustino is still working in Hollywood, making a living as an actor. After all, he's no longer the fresh-faced young kid he was in the 1980s. He may be unrecognizable today, but here's what he's been up to since his most iconic role went off the air.