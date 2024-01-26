What The Cast Of Trading Spaces: Boys Vs. Girls Is Doing Today
Long live "Trading Spaces," one of the most entertaining home improvement programs in television history. The show, which ran from 2000 to 2009 on TLC with a brief revival in 2018, challenged neighbors to redecorate rooms in each other's houses, aided by helpful designers and carpenters. At the end of each episode, the neighbors unveiled their handiwork and marveled at their respective home makeovers.
"Trading Spaces" was such a hit that a spinoff called "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls" was developed for Discovery Kids in 2003. As the name suggests, each episode followed two teams of friends — two boys and two girls — as they redecorated each other's bedrooms. Notably, every room featured on "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls" was overhauled according to a specific theme — and the teams took these themes very seriously. A boy who liked sports might find his room transformed into a football field with giant yellow goalposts while a girl with a sweet tooth might come home to a headboard made out of gumball machines.
"Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls" was canceled in 2005, but it's lived on in the minds of '90s babies ever since. If you're wondering what happened to the show's iconic host, Diane Mizota, as well as its talented design and carpentry duos, you're not alone. Let's take a look at what they've been up to in recent years.
Diane Mizota has stayed busy as an actor and host
As the host of "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls," Diane Mizota was the shining light of every episode. Her bubbly personality and sense of humor made her the perfect fit for the show — and for TV in general.
Since the cancellation of "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls," Diane Mizota has made guest appearances on a myriad of TV shows as an actor. She has impressive range, snagging roles on everything from sitcoms like "How I Met Your Mother" to crime dramas like "Dexter" to kids' programs like "Big Time Rush." Yet there's one part that she keeps getting cast in: "Reporter." According to her IMDb page, she's played a newscaster in a whopping 15 shows, including "True Detective," "Scandal," "Bones," "American Horror Story," and "Criminal Minds."
Mizota has also pursued various hosting gigs over the years. As the "Vice President of Pop Culture" for the PopChips brand, a gig she was selected for after a video she created caught the attention of brand ambassador Ashton Kutcher in 2011, she interviewed celebrities like Bruno Mars and Heidi Klum. More recently, she became a host for "Access Hollywood," often featured in style-focused segments. In an interview with the Center for Chinese Studies at UCLA, her alma mater, she spoke about the special place that hosting has in her heart: "Being a host is great because you just get to be yourself ... It's something that comes naturally to me and I don't feel the pressure."
Mizota also has her own production company
Diane Mizota doesn't limit herself to onscreen work — she's also a whiz behind the camera. In 2013, she started her own production company, titled Zota Productions. According to its official website, Zota Productions' mission is to "make videos that bring brands to life." They offer clients a variety of services, including creative direction, film production, business strategy, and media coaching. Over the years, they've worked with clients across a diverse range of industries, including the skincare brand Colorescience, jewelry brand Tiny Tags, luxury lingerie brand Sheer Gilt, and microcurrent facial device brand NuFACE.
In a 2022 interview with the Second Act Success Podcast, Mizota explained what led her to start her own business venture. Her gig as a host and content creator for PopChips planted the first seed of inspiration in her head. "That made me see, 'Oh, brands need content. And they may not want to hire a whole agency ... but they might just want to hire a lean and mean little production company that can just make fun stuff.' I could definitely do that," she said. Soon, she was building a bonafide LLC from the ground up. She felt a surge of pride once she realized just how financially profitable the company had become: "The first year that my production company made more than my on-camera stuff, I was like, 'That happened. I did that.' I had all of these contractors, and it made me so happy to send out their 1099s."
Jordin Ruderman has a happy family
Sometimes one door closes and another door opens. We can only assume that designer Jordin Ruderman was just as devastated by the cancellation of "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls" as we were, but 2005 brought her something even more exciting than a spinoff of a wildly popular HGTV show — married life with another creative soul, hip-hop DJ Kevin Shand. A write-up in The New York Times reveals that Ruderman and Shand had the coolest ceremony of all time, paying homage to the quirky personalities of both bride and groom. Shand ran down the aisle to the "Rocky" theme, wearing cuff links embossed with Ruderman's fingerprints. Ruderman entered to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," sporting porcupine quills in her hair. Guests were given kazoos, which they were encouraged to play. They were also "offered costumes from medieval to bondage gear, set out for them on a clothing rack." In an impassioned speech, Ruderman's grandmother, Doris T. Muir, offered some untraditional words of wisdom: "As you wander on through life, child, whatever be your goal, keep your eye upon the doughnut and not upon the hole." Talk about a night to remember.
All these years later, it seems that Ruderman and Shand's love is still going strong. Shand frequently posts pictures of his wife and their young daughter to his Instagram account. They seem to be a politically active family: photos show them holding protest signs, walking in a pride parade, and hitting the voting booth.
Ruderman has dabbled in voice acting here and there
In addition to enjoying a robust family life, Jordin Ruderman has continued to work in the entertainment industry, taking on occasional acting gigs. Voice acting work, particularly for video games, seems to be her specialty. In 2005, she recorded dialogue for Rockstar Games' "The Warriors," about gang members who get framed for a murder and have to face the wrath of a rival gang in the aftermath. In 2007, she voiced scientist Judy Sender in Rockstar's "Manhunt 2," which follows a mental hospital patient with amnesia. That same year, she had an onscreen role as "Liberal Woman at Party" in "Day Zero," a drama about three friends who find themselves drafted for the military.
In 2012, Ruderman ventured into the audiobook game. She narrated parts of "America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren't," a satirical volume by comedian and political commentator Stephen Colbert. In 2019, she returned to the feature film world once more as a member of the loop group for the post-production audio for Greta Gerwig's blockbuster "Little Women."
Scott Sicari is still designing
Scott Sicari, who worked alongside Jordin Ruderman as the other designer on "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls," has continued to put his creative skills to work. In 2005, he became the official production designer for "The Andy Milonakis Show," an action-packed sketch comedy series that ran on MTV and MTV2 until 2007. After that, he did production design for "Whatever, Martha!", which featured Martha Stewart's daughter Alexis Stewart and co-host Jennifer Hutt providing humorous commentary on the famous chef's most memorable televised moments.
In more recent years, Sicari has worked closely with the Bravo channel as the art director for a host of reality shows. He's contributed his talent to just about every "Real Housewives" spinoff there is: "The Real Housewives of New York City," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "The Real Housewives of Miami," "The Real Housewives of Potomac," and "The Real Housewives of Dallas" are all on his resume. He has also collaborated with VH1 on several projects, such as "Basketball Wives" and "Love & Hip Hop."
Sicari's Instagram profile shows that he knows how to have a good time
Scott Sicari doesn't appear to be a fan of social media — his Instagram account, @scottsicaridesign, was last active in 2017 and has just 250 followers. Yet the few posts that do exist on his profile show that he's apparently retained his fun-loving spirit.
"Hey guys! It's official — the birthday weekend has begun." he says in one video from April 2017, sporting giant shades and a mile-wide smile. "We just made it to beautiful Turks and Caicos. I'm with my two besties here." He points the camera toward his friends, who wave excitedly in front of a swimming pool lined with palm trees. "Here we go!" he calls out, getting all three of them in the frame.
In a follow-up video posted a few days later, he stands on a balcony with a view of the ocean. "What's up, guys? The day is here. It's my birthday!" he exclaims with the joy of a little kid. "Just came from a nice walk on the beach, a little swim ... stopped back in my room and look what's going on! It's a party!" He turns the camera around to show that his friends have decorated his hotel room with an assortment of colorful balloons. Where is Sicari at this very moment? We can't be entirely sure ... but hopefully he's still touring the world, enjoying the little things in life with his loved ones in tow.
Ginene Delcioppo has worked behind the scenes of some iconic shows
On "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls," Ginene Licata — now known as Ginene Delcioppo — helped contestants bring their visions to life as a carpenter. Following the show's cancellation, she took on a very similar role as a co-host and carpenter on Scripps Networks Interactive's "Against the Grain," which was broadcast on the DIY Channel.
The multitalented Delcioppo also continued to work behind the scenes of popular TV shows in a different capacity, becoming a member of the Local 764 Theatrical Wardrobe Union and taking on roles in the costume and wardrobe departments of various programs. In 2007, she joined the wardrobe department for "Today." In 2013, she was promoted to "Wardrobe Supervisor" for the show — a position she held until 2019. In 2015, she appeared as a guest on the show alongside host Tamron Hall, explaining fun ways to personalize children's clothing and accessories.
Delcioppo has held other steady wardrobe gigs over the years as well, working for "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in 2009 and for "Saturday Night Live" from 2008 to 2010.
Delcioppo manages an arts center in Texas
Ginene Delcioppo is no longer caught up in the hustle and bustle of Hollywood — yet she continues to be passionate about the arts. She now dwells in Texas, where she works as the managing director of the Coppell Arts Center. The building, a massive 33,000-square-foot complex, features a variety of spaces for local artists and art lovers to enjoy, including an outdoor performance plaza landscaped with Chinese pistachio trees, an art gallery, a theater with 440 seats and an LED light system, a more intimate theater with a modular seating system, studio workspace designed for classes and lectures, and a reception hall that can accommodate large community gatherings. Delcioppo is in charge of overseeing programming, productions, finances, and staff for the arts center, in addition to establishing partnerships within the Coppell community in order to ensure the arts center's growth.
In a 2023 video posted to the arts center's YouTube channel, Delcioppo speaks about the role that she sees the organization playing in the wider Coppell area. "I think that the Coppell Arts Center has a grand impact on the community, just for the fact that we have five resident art companies that do their performances here and do their workshops here, their rehearsals, and their classes," she states. She explains that the arts center is important because Coppell residents no longer have to travel to downtown Dallas or Fort Worth to partake in the arts — they can enjoy them right in their backyard.
Barte Shadlow has stepped away from the spotlight
Out of all the "Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls" cast members, it seems that Barte Shadlow has stepped furthest away from the spotlight. After his time on the show, he relocated to the greater San Diego Area, where he served as the managing director for Environs Landscape Architecture, Inc. In 2009, he moved across the country to Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he pivoted into the biotechnology industry. He began working at Thermo Fisher Scientific, holding several roles there over the course of 10 years, including quotation specialist, trainer, and technical writer.
During his time at Thermo Fisher, Shadlow went back to school, pursuing an advanced degree at Moravian University. In 2018, he graduated with a Master of Health Administration, boasting a 3.88 GPA and membership in the Tri-Alpha Honor Society. Shortly after this accomplishment, he began a new job at ICON Strategic Solutions, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, where he still works today. There, he holds the title of Senior Clinical Supply Specialist.
Shadlow's social media shows that he loves spending time with his family — especially in the great outdoors. Photographs of sports games and fun trips abound, as well as snapshots of beautiful sunsets. It seems like he has no problem balancing work and play.
Shadlow co-wrote a feature film
Even though Barte Shadlow has largely distanced himself from the entertainment industry, he stepped back into the ring in 2019 — but not as on-camera talent. With co-writer David Olson (who produced the 2019 Eric Roberts vehicle "Billboard"), he penned the screenplay for "Eradicate," a feature film by Liberty Street Productions. According to IMDb, the picture is a spin on the Robin Hood trope, following "a brazen, idealistic team of Oxford grad students and their charismatic professor as they scheme to rob the wealthiest organization on earth in order to give to the world's poorest." A poster for the film reads, "In the war against poverty, some rules must be broken."
Olson was credited as executive producer on the film. Shadlow served as a producer along with Tim Neeves, known for "58," a documentary about Christians living in extreme poverty. It seems that Shadlow hasn't worked on any films since then, so we can assume that this was a passion project near and dear to his heart.