Deborra-Lee Furness Sends Not-So-Subtle Message Amid Hugh Jackman Divorce In New Photo

While Deborra-Lee Furness is in Australia, Hugh Jackman seems to have thrown himself into exercise prep for playing Wolverine again. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jackman was seen lifting heavy at the gym to build the massive biceps that he needs for the part. He's set to be in "Deadpool 3" with Ryan Reynolds. His work as Wolverine has made him at least $100 million, so the settlement in the divorce will likely be sizable — the two reportedly didn't have a prenup.

Furness and Jackman's relationship started back in 1995 after they met on the set of the Australian TV show "Correlli." Furness was the star and Jackman had booked the show as his first role after graduating from drama school. The two got engaged just four months later, and they got married on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia. During their nearly 30 years of marriage, they adopted a son and a daughter.

The two own several properties around the world, including an apartment in New York, a vacation home in the Hamptons, and a penthouse in Sydney's Bondi Beach. How that luxury real estate will be divided up in the divorce, we've yet to find out.