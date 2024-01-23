Deborra-Lee Furness Sends Not-So-Subtle Message Amid Hugh Jackman Divorce In New Photo
In September 2023, after 27 years of marriage, Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman announced they would be getting a divorce. The reason for the separation between Jackman and Furness was hinted at in the statement about their split. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the now exes shared (per People). Beyond that statement, they haven't spoken publicly about the split, but Furness seems to be sending a message about it with a t-shirt she wore in Sydney, Australia recently. The shirt read, "S*** happens."
That's a pretty succinct way to sum up a divorce if that's indeed what Furness was trying to tell people. The shirt's message could also be a sign that Furness is taking the divorce in stride and moving forward with her life. Whatever the reason, she looked comfortable and relaxed as she was out and about. She paired the graphic t-shirt with a stylish, hands-free belt bag and white platform sneakers.
Deborra-Lee Furness could get millions in her divorce from Hugh Jackman
While Deborra-Lee Furness is in Australia, Hugh Jackman seems to have thrown himself into exercise prep for playing Wolverine again. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jackman was seen lifting heavy at the gym to build the massive biceps that he needs for the part. He's set to be in "Deadpool 3" with Ryan Reynolds. His work as Wolverine has made him at least $100 million, so the settlement in the divorce will likely be sizable — the two reportedly didn't have a prenup.
Furness and Jackman's relationship started back in 1995 after they met on the set of the Australian TV show "Correlli." Furness was the star and Jackman had booked the show as his first role after graduating from drama school. The two got engaged just four months later, and they got married on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia. During their nearly 30 years of marriage, they adopted a son and a daughter.
The two own several properties around the world, including an apartment in New York, a vacation home in the Hamptons, and a penthouse in Sydney's Bondi Beach. How that luxury real estate will be divided up in the divorce, we've yet to find out.