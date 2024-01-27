Tragic Details About Julianne Hough's Life

Julianne Hough is beautiful and talented and she has enjoyed great success, but her rise to fame was filled with personal struggles. Hough was raised as a Mormon in Salt Lake City, Utah, but her life would change at 10 when she moved away to pursue her passion: dance. She has made it big, but at what cost? Hough had a challenging childhood and was bullied by her peers.

"I got bullied in high school big-time. I had just come back from London and was the new kid. People looked at me like, 'She thinks she's all that,'" she told Redbook in 2014. "And because I didn't know how to talk to them, maybe I did come across that way? I don't know. I got asked to prom by a guy, and he ended up ditching me that day because the girls had told him to do it."

As an adult, her public relationships and breakups, a distasteful Halloween costume, and accusations of body shaming have also made headlines. Hough is a strong and resilient woman who has overcome her personal tragedies to become who she is today.