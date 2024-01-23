Body Language Expert Tells Us DeSantis Can't Feign Enthusiasm For Trump In Bland Endorsement

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis first launched his Republican presidential campaign in 2023, he was favored to be a strong contender — even beating rival Donald Trump in some polls. However, as the months went on, DeSantis couldn't build any momentum, and he dropped out after a second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and before the New Hampshire primary. He posted his resignation speech to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which DeSantis formally endorsed Trump.

Even though DeSantis now publicly endorsed Trump as the Republican candidate for president, those words of support didn't seem all that enthusiastic to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within." Ponce told The List, "DeSantis' speech came across as overly scripted and devoid of expression, lacking punctuation in his tone. He resembled a talking head, displaying no hand gestures or movements—leaving one to wonder if his hands were, in fact, tied, both literally and figuratively."

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

For his part, Trump has thanked DeSantis for the endorsement, seemingly not seeing any problems with its delivery. Trump's also said he's "officially retired" the name "Ron DeSanctimonious," as reported by The New York Times, which was one of the insults he'd used the most when talking about the Florida governor.