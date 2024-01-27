Here's What The Cast Of The Office Is Up To Today

Steve Carell's career started in the early '90s and blew up in the early '00s thanks to films like "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Carell then became a household name through his starring role in "The Office." For years, Carell played Michael Scott, the incompetent boss on a perpetual quest to be loved. Carell left the series in season 7, and he went on to work mostly in film, with the "Despicable Me" series, 2014's "Foxcatcher" (for which he earned an Oscar nomination), 2018's "Vice," and 2023's "Asteroid City" among his most notable credits.

Carell's exit from "The Office" was essentially an end to the series in some fans' eyes, and while he did reprise his role for the finale, many have hoped he'd play the beloved boss again in a reboot. However, it seems that possibility is out of the question for Carell. "There are zero plans for Steve to be involved in 'The Office' reboot," a source told the National Enquirer, as reported by RadarOnline. "Steve is in a tricky place because some of his colleagues from the show, most notably executive producer Greg Daniels, are involved in the planned reboot and would love for him to help out somehow. Even if that means writing and directing rather than appearing on camera," the source added.