4 Troubling Reasons We Suspect Donald Trump's Health Is In Decline

Though the 2024 presidential elections are still some months away as of this writing, it seems all but certain to be a rerun of the 2020 race. President Joe Biden is bidding for a second term, and unless Donald Trump's nightmares come true, the former commander-in-chief seems poised to get the Republican nomination once again. Trump hopes to sway voters with his get-tough policies; For starters, he promises to ban undocumented immigrants, cut off aid to Ukraine, and criminalize gender-affirming care for minors.

Trump is also determined to prove Biden is too old and frail to be an effective leader. Yet many political commentators are raising concerns that Trump may not be up for the job, either. At 77 (he'll turn 78 in 2024), the controversial politician is no spring chicken. Despite Trump's assurances that he's at the top of his game physically and mentally, several signs contradict those claims.

And no, we're not talking about those weird red marks that were recently spotted on his right hand — sources clarified to TMZ that it was just blood from a paper cut. However, these are just a few indications that Trump has health issues far more serious than a mere nick on the finger.