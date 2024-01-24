Inside Meri Brown's Journey From Leaving Kody To Her New Relationship
Meri and Kody Brown's highly publicized and prolonged separation finally came to a definitive end in January 2023. The polygamous couple had long been the subject of speculation about their possible reconciliation, leaving TLC audiences guessing for years. However, they ultimately decided to part ways, sharing the news through their respective Instagram pages. Despite Meri's best efforts, Kody no longer felt emotionally safe with her and didn't spare feelings when he brutally ended their marriage.
Since the split, Meri has been candid about her healing journey, sharing both the triumphs and challenges she faced on her social media accounts. From regularly posting quotes about moving on to encouraging her followers to focus on personal growth, Meri's self-confidence has shone since leaving Kody. In the caption of one such Instagram post from August 2023, Meri shared, "When you put yourself in situations of growth and change, the right people enter your life at the right time to be a light, to be a reminder, and to support you in your journey."
The motivational words proved accurate, as Meri re-entered the dating scene soon after. In January 2024, almost exactly a year after announcing her split from Kody, Meri took to her Instagram to share that she was in a relationship. The reality star disclosed that she began dating Amos Andrews in October 2023, marking a new chapter in her life.
Meri Brown was open to love before meeting her new partner
In the caption of the Instagram post, Meri Brown revealed that she gets along great with her new beau and shared that she doesn't plan on pursuing a polygamous lifestyle anymore. According to an In Touch Weekly report, Andrews is a four-time divorcee. Although the details of their initial meeting remain undisclosed, one of Andrews' former wives, speaking to The U.S. Sun, shared that he was acquainted with Meri before their romance took root and was a fan of "Sister Wives."
Nevertheless, Meri seems to be over the moon, as she's been ready for romance. The reality star has been open about her desire to discover love anew following her separation from Kody Brown, and she has a new set of values. During a "Sister Wives: One on One" special in December 2023, Meri shared, "I hope to find somebody who loves and accepts the person that I am, cherishes me, knows my heart, and likes it." She added that she would even be open to marrying again, as reported by Today.
When speaking to People just weeks earlier, Meri admitted that she didn't expect her divorce from Kody but that she harbors no regrets at the end of the day. She explained, "I think that my family, the life that I have lived, and all the experiences that I have had have really only contributed to who I am now."
The reality star's positive change is evident
Before moving on, Meri Brown made persistent efforts to mend her relationship with Kody Brown. She was open to reconciliation for a long time, but Kody ultimately decided he no longer wanted a romantic relationship with her. Reflecting on their three-decade-long relationship in her interview with People, Meri shared, "There's definitely things in the past three decades that I would've done [differently]."
However, the TLC star seems to have channeled that energy into herself instead. Prior to officially announcing their separation, Meri shared a powerful message in a December 2022 Instagram, writing: "Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are, and don't let them tell you any different. Worthy Up, Sister!" She shared a similar sentiment as she rang in 2023, noting that 2022 was one of the most tumultuous years growth-wise. Interestingly, she also added that it was "a year of clearing out the old to make room for the new."
In addition to literally making space for a new man in her life, Meri focused on herself — her business, friendships, and travel experiences. As she generously continues to share the wisdom gained from her healing journey, Meri's social media followers took notice of her positive changes post-Kody. "I could never see happiness in your smile or your eyes while you were a sister wife, but I can see happiness in your whole demeanor now," one user commented under one of Meri's motivational posts.