Inside Meri Brown's Journey From Leaving Kody To Her New Relationship

Meri and Kody Brown's highly publicized and prolonged separation finally came to a definitive end in January 2023. The polygamous couple had long been the subject of speculation about their possible reconciliation, leaving TLC audiences guessing for years. However, they ultimately decided to part ways, sharing the news through their respective Instagram pages. Despite Meri's best efforts, Kody no longer felt emotionally safe with her and didn't spare feelings when he brutally ended their marriage.

Since the split, Meri has been candid about her healing journey, sharing both the triumphs and challenges she faced on her social media accounts. From regularly posting quotes about moving on to encouraging her followers to focus on personal growth, Meri's self-confidence has shone since leaving Kody. In the caption of one such Instagram post from August 2023, Meri shared, "When you put yourself in situations of growth and change, the right people enter your life at the right time to be a light, to be a reminder, and to support you in your journey."

The motivational words proved accurate, as Meri re-entered the dating scene soon after. In January 2024, almost exactly a year after announcing her split from Kody, Meri took to her Instagram to share that she was in a relationship. The reality star disclosed that she began dating Amos Andrews in October 2023, marking a new chapter in her life.