Times Meri Brown's Self-Confidence Has Shone Since She Left Kody
Nobody has had it harder than Meri Brown on "Sister Wives," but she's stronger than ever. After announcing her split from Kody Brown, her husband of over 30 years, in January 2023, Meri's confidence has been shining on social media as she proudly showcases her commitment to moving on. From focusing on self-care to filling her time with activities she truly enjoys, Meri keeps proving she's living better than ever.
"Sister Wives" fans know that Kody didn't spare feelings when he brutally ended his marriage to Meri, as it partially unfolded on the hit TLC series. In a Season 17 episode discussing their relationship, Kody bluntly stated he no longer saw Meri as his wife, Us Weekly reported. The polygamist added, "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me." Despite Meri's persistent attempts to salvage their marriage, Kody openly admitted he wasn't interested, even telling her, "Your life is not one I want to insert myself into" (via Entertainment Tonight).
Initially, Meri was reluctant to let go, as revealed in a 2022 "One-on-One" episode special where she expressed her willingness to reconcile with Kody, despite his indifference. However, it seems that she has ultimately chosen to leave the drama behind and move on from Kody for good.
Meri seems happier than ever in motivational posts
Meri Brown was never the same after her split from Kody Brown, but it's for the better. The reality star has been actively sharing her newfound self-confidence on social media, regularly posting inspirational quotes. However, her actions speak louder than words. In her post-Kody era, Meri has shared a number of snaps hanging out with friends, raving about new experiences and the importance of investing in yourself. Under an Instagram video of herself kayaking with a friend, Meri wrote, "Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life." She also seems to have embraced a sense of adventure, traveling more than she ever did when she was with Kody, showcasing her experiences in different parts of the United States and even the U.K.
What stands out most is Meri's mission to empower people in the aftermath of her divorce, as she consistently uses the hashtag #WorthyUp. In various posts, she encourages her followers to find courage, strength, and self-awareness, urging them not to let others define their worth.
On TikTok, Meri paired a smiling video of herself with Mel Robbins' motivational speech, captioning it, "Failure is not failure unless you stop. Failure is only a step toward your success." While the star obviously hasn't directly referenced Kody or any of her ex-sister wives, it's safe to assume the experiences she went through with the Brown family, including being cast out, are what brought on her new-found self-acceptance, and we love to see it.
The 'Sister Wives' star is ready to start dating again
Meri Brown's exuding self-confidence isn't just a show for social media. In an interview with People, Meri admitted to feeling very confident after ditching Kody Brown. "I'm pretty badass, just going to say it," she said. Additionally, she addressed a prevalent misconception that she lingered around in a failed marriage due to a lack of self-awareness. "No. Actually, I know what I'm worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are," Meri explained, adding, "And this is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long."
However, not everyone appears to be supportive of Meri's transformed attitude. In response to a cheerful photo she shared on Instagram, one user commented, "Happy people don't post selfies of fake laughter on their social media," while another suggested, "It's easy to fake happiness, which you're obviously doing."
Despite the criticism, Meri is set on making a better life for herself. As the "Sister Wives" star continues to share her side of the story, she is also gearing up to re-enter the dating scene, and her bestie alluded to potential matchmaking for Meri in the future on Instagram (per The Mirror US). She told People that, despite her disinterest in pursuing another polygamous relationship, she is open to the prospect of meeting someone new.