Times Meri Brown's Self-Confidence Has Shone Since She Left Kody

Nobody has had it harder than Meri Brown on "Sister Wives," but she's stronger than ever. After announcing her split from Kody Brown, her husband of over 30 years, in January 2023, Meri's confidence has been shining on social media as she proudly showcases her commitment to moving on. From focusing on self-care to filling her time with activities she truly enjoys, Meri keeps proving she's living better than ever.

"Sister Wives" fans know that Kody didn't spare feelings when he brutally ended his marriage to Meri, as it partially unfolded on the hit TLC series. In a Season 17 episode discussing their relationship, Kody bluntly stated he no longer saw Meri as his wife, Us Weekly reported. The polygamist added, "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me." Despite Meri's persistent attempts to salvage their marriage, Kody openly admitted he wasn't interested, even telling her, "Your life is not one I want to insert myself into" (via Entertainment Tonight).

Initially, Meri was reluctant to let go, as revealed in a 2022 "One-on-One" episode special where she expressed her willingness to reconcile with Kody, despite his indifference. However, it seems that she has ultimately chosen to leave the drama behind and move on from Kody for good.