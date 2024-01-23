Taylor Swift's Cat Is Reportedly Richer Than Travis Kelce (But He Loves Her Anyway)
According to Forbes, Taylor Swift is worth an eye-watering $1.1 billion-plus, but she isn't the only one with a stunning net worth in her home. The singer-songwriter's second cat, Olivia Benson, is one of the richest pets in the world, with an estimated net worth of $97 million, per Cats.com. She has garnered her impressive fortune by starring alongside her mom in commercials, appearing in her music videos, and having her adorable face plastered across Swift's merch.
Although we don't doubt Olivia puts her blood, sweat, and tears into her job, her net worth is still jaw-dropping, so we can only imagine how Swift's current beau, Travis Kelce, reacted after learning that the Scottish Fold was richer than him. Forbes estimated that Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, raked in $40 million through his NFL contract and brand partnerships, which puts the pro athlete's net worth at less than half of Olivia's. The feline is an important part of Swift's lavish life; she often joins her on private jets and dines at the same table as the "Blank Space" singer when she's at home.
Kelce enjoys a similarly luxurious lifestyle. Shortly after his relationship with Swift began, TMZ reported that Kelce dropped $6 million on a sprawling 17,000-square-foot mansion that would afford some greater privacy for Swift. He also owns a series of expensive cars and a closet full of designer wear. And thankfully, Olivia and Kelce's big reputations reportedly didn't get in the way of their bonding.
He tried to make his home a better place for her
When Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, appeared on his and his brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, she enlisted Travis' help to get Jason on board with the idea of owning a cat with a subtle hint at Taylor Swift. "You might like cats now," Kylie quipped. While Travis didn't comment on the remark, he reportedly tried to get off on the right foot with Swift's fur babies by attempting to make them feel more at home in his Kansas mansion.
During celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi's "Deux U" podcast, she said, "Before Travis moved into his new house, he was looking into adding some features to it that incorporated an interest of Taylor's [...] and it has to do with her cats." But she couldn't confirm if these changes were something small but thoughtful like cat doors or a full-blown cat room where they could relax. Although we haven't been blessed with a photo of Kelce hanging out with Swift's felines yet, we've seen an interpretation of what it may look like thanks to an Instagram post from NFL Mexico.
Their year-end photo featured cartoons of several prominent NFL players with Travis notably holding Swift's three cats. Jason brought the cartoon up during another episode of "New Heights," and Travis joked that they might've heard them discussing felines on a previous installment. Although Swift is an expert at naming cat breeds, Travis came up short (or at least he pretended to) when Jason asked him to identify the cat breeds in the picture.
Travis Kelce is a dog person but not a feline hater
Travis Kelce's optimistic and energetic demeanor has often been compared to a Golden Retriever. He has two adorable dogs of his own, a Pomeranian-husky named Chauncey and a Goldendoodle, Rambo. So, people unsurprisingly pegged the NFL player as a dog person, and their suspicions were confirmed during an interview with the Skimm. However, Travis isn't entirely opposed to cats because he grew up with both a cat and a dog.
When Kylie Kelce urged him to convince his brother, Jason, to let them get a cat on "New Heights," Travis advised them to find a faithful feline companion similar to their childhood cat, Flash. Travis even recalled how Flash often took care of any rodents or birds that dared to enter their house and added that she was a low-maintenance cat who barely required any food to thrive. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also admitted, "We didn't know if Flash was dead or alive."
Travis continued, "Flash was outside. Flash would be gone for, like, two weeks at a time, come to the back door and just be like, 'Meow.' [We'd say] Yo! What up? Where [have] you been?" While the athlete is fond of cats, Taylor Swift doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of dogs. "Miss Americana" featured a scene where she looked uncomfortable as her mother's massive Great Dane, Kitty, jumped around. So, it'll be interesting to see how she fairs with Chauncey and Rambo.