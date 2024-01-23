Taylor Swift's Cat Is Reportedly Richer Than Travis Kelce (But He Loves Her Anyway)

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift is worth an eye-watering $1.1 billion-plus, but she isn't the only one with a stunning net worth in her home. The singer-songwriter's second cat, Olivia Benson, is one of the richest pets in the world, with an estimated net worth of $97 million, per Cats.com. She has garnered her impressive fortune by starring alongside her mom in commercials, appearing in her music videos, and having her adorable face plastered across Swift's merch.

Although we don't doubt Olivia puts her blood, sweat, and tears into her job, her net worth is still jaw-dropping, so we can only imagine how Swift's current beau, Travis Kelce, reacted after learning that the Scottish Fold was richer than him. Forbes estimated that Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, raked in $40 million through his NFL contract and brand partnerships, which puts the pro athlete's net worth at less than half of Olivia's. The feline is an important part of Swift's lavish life; she often joins her on private jets and dines at the same table as the "Blank Space" singer when she's at home.

Kelce enjoys a similarly luxurious lifestyle. Shortly after his relationship with Swift began, TMZ reported that Kelce dropped $6 million on a sprawling 17,000-square-foot mansion that would afford some greater privacy for Swift. He also owns a series of expensive cars and a closet full of designer wear. And thankfully, Olivia and Kelce's big reputations reportedly didn't get in the way of their bonding.