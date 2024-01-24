Julia Roberts Realized She Was A Star In A Totally Unexpected Place

Julia Roberts has an impressive, varied resume. She's appeared in rom-coms like "Pretty Woman" and "Ticket to Paradise" as well as action adventures like "Ocean's Eleven" and "Money Monster." Although Roberts received a shockingly low salary for 1990's "Pretty Woman," she became the first female actor to earn $20 million for her Oscar-winning performance in 2000's "Erin Brockovich."

Given her decades of success in Hollywood, it's difficult to imagine a time before Roberts was a star. Roberts' parents were both actors and they owned an acting school in Georgia. Like her two older siblings, Roberts decided to pursue acting after she graduated high school. A year after her first role in an episode of "Crime Story," Roberts' career took off in the 1988 film "Mystic Pizza." The movie premiered just one week before her 21st birthday, and she realized she had reached celebrity status after watching the film in Georgia with her mom and younger sister.

Even in more recent times, Roberts tries to live like a normal person, and she's admitted she sometimes feels unsure of herself when meeting fans. This initial fan encounter definitely didn't help those shy feelings, since it occurred in the theater's restroom. "There was a woman in the bathroom who said, 'Hey girl in stall No. 1, were you in Mystic Pizza?'" Roberts recalled in 2018 on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. When Roberts affirmed that she acted in the film, the surprising encounter got even weirder.