Meet Robert Downey Jr.'s Kids From Both His Marriages
Trigger warning: This article mentions substance addiction.
Renowned as one of Hollywood's biggest legends, Robert Downey Jr. has skillfully shielded his private life from the industry's scrutiny. With a diverse portfolio of roles spanning over five decades, including iconic characters in the "Iron Man" franchise, "Sherlock Holmes," and "Dolittle," Robert has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Simultaneously, he has also managed to be a great father to his three children.
His firstborn, Indio Falconer Downey, was born in 1993 to Robert and his first wife, musician Deborah Falconer. Indio's parents were together from 1992 to 2001, ultimately splitting because of Robert's substance abuse. The actor went on to marry his current wife, Susan Downey, in 2005. The pair had two children together — a son named Exton Elias Downey, born in 2012, and a daughter, Avri Roel Downey, who was born in 2014.
In a candid interview with Esquire in 2012, Robert Downey Jr. shared insights into his fatherhood journey, sharing, "[The] only thing you have to do, the only requirement, if you can hack it, is to not transfer your own discomfort in the moment to this fresh soul." He added that his goal was to be a genuine person rather than a hero to his kids, acknowledging the challenges of being a parent. With three kids, it seems the actor has indeed mastered the art of fatherhood.
Indio Falconer Downey
Following in his famous dad's footsteps, Indio Falconer Downey dabbled in acting when he was younger. He secured a minor role in the 2005 film "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," portraying the younger version of the main character played by Robert Downey Jr. However, his acting career did not flourish further, and this remains his only acting credit.
Despite this, Indio continued his involvement in the entertainment industry, particularly in the realm of music. In an interview with People, he shared that he developed a passion for playing the guitar at the age of 12 when he joined his first band and discovered he loved it. The musician credited his famous father for fostering his love for music, proving that Robert is more musical than we originally thought. "I was very fortunate to grow up in an artistic family, which allowed me to develop my creativity and my talents," Indio detailed. In 2022, Indio released his first two singles, "Headspace" and "Runaway," followed by his debut EP in 2024.
In 2014, Indio faced legal issues when he was arrested for cocaine possession, leading him to voluntarily enter rehab. An insider close to the family revealed to People that Indio grappled with substance dependence, adding, "Indio truly wants to stay clean, and no matter what, his dad will be right there with him." Indio marked 18 months of sobriety in 2023.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Exton Elias Downey
Robert Downey Jr.'s children with his second wife are quite a bit younger than Indio Falconer Downey and are still kids. Their parents have been diligent about protecting their privacy and have largely kept them out of the limelight. Still, Robert couldn't help openly sharing his joy about the birth of his second son, Exton Elias Downey, on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2012. During the segment, according to a People report, the actor shared pictures of Exton, then 3 months old, with host Jay Leno, mentioning that he had to be careful not to go overboard as his wife, Susan Downey, might not appreciate it.
While keeping the details of Exton's birth private, Downey revealed that the unique moniker was inspired by Susan's great-uncle. Exton hasn't gone down the path of child stardom as so many celebrity kids do, but he did make an appearance in his father's docuseries, "Downey's Dream Cars," in 2023 at the tender age of 11. "He's a scene stealer," the proud dad said of Exton's cameo when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.
Avri Roel Downey
When Avri Roel Downey, Robert's first daughter, was born in 2014, the "Oppenheimer" actor took to social media to share the happy news and it was clear that he was thrilled to welcome a daughter to the family. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Robert quipped, "Pretty like mama, and dimples like my uncle Jim!" On Facebook, he continued his witty style, announcing, "After 9 months of intensive development, Team Downey is pleased to announce our 2014 fall/winter project." He again attributed his daughter's beauty to his wife, joking, "[She] is accompanied by a variety of Susan's traits that have seemingly overwritten my 'junk DNA.'"
As they did with her brother, Exton, Robert and Susan paid tribute to family member's with Avri's name. As reported by People, Avri's middle name was a tribute to her grandparents. The "Ro" was meant to represent Robert Downey Sr., her paternal grandfather, as well as serve as a tribute to Rosie Levin, her maternal grandmother. Thee "el" is in honor of Elsie Downey, Avri's paternal grandmother, as well as Eliot Levin, her maternal grandfather.