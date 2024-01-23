Meet Robert Downey Jr.'s Kids From Both His Marriages

Trigger warning: This article mentions substance addiction.

Renowned as one of Hollywood's biggest legends, Robert Downey Jr. has skillfully shielded his private life from the industry's scrutiny. With a diverse portfolio of roles spanning over five decades, including iconic characters in the "Iron Man" franchise, "Sherlock Holmes," and "Dolittle," Robert has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Simultaneously, he has also managed to be a great father to his three children.

His firstborn, Indio Falconer Downey, was born in 1993 to Robert and his first wife, musician Deborah Falconer. Indio's parents were together from 1992 to 2001, ultimately splitting because of Robert's substance abuse. The actor went on to marry his current wife, Susan Downey, in 2005. The pair had two children together — a son named Exton Elias Downey, born in 2012, and a daughter, Avri Roel Downey, who was born in 2014.

In a candid interview with Esquire in 2012, Robert Downey Jr. shared insights into his fatherhood journey, sharing, "[The] only thing you have to do, the only requirement, if you can hack it, is to not transfer your own discomfort in the moment to this fresh soul." He added that his goal was to be a genuine person rather than a hero to his kids, acknowledging the challenges of being a parent. With three kids, it seems the actor has indeed mastered the art of fatherhood.