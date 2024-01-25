Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Ron DeSantis' Viral Boots Clash With His Image

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stepped into the national spotlight through his controversial policies on everything from immigration to education, and that spotlight became only brighter when he announced his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Though he dropped out of the race in late January 2024 and feigned enthusiasm while endorsing Donald Trump, plenty of attention continues to be paid to the man and his persona.

Cultivating an image is an essential part of the game for any politician playing on the national stage, and while DeSantis generally sought to portray himself as a staunch conservative and family man, public focus fell to a rather odd place: his footwear. While at first glance his subdued, dressy cowboy boots may have appeared to fit the image of the southern, down-to-earth conservative DeSantis presents himself as being, a persistent rumor that he wears lifts inside those boots to give him extra height has been impossible for him to shake, making his fashion choices an internet joke.

While DeSantis denied these claims, the story continued to circulate, with publications like Politico going so far as to interview three shoemakers who all said that, based on what they know about the type of boots DeSantis wears, he was probably wearing lifts. Now, we have reached out to an expert of our own, Jess Ponce III, who specializes in body language and communication. Ponce feels that DeSantis' boots, regardless of whether they have lifts in them, clash with the image he has worked hard to cultivate.