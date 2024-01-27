Inside Hallmark Star Erica Cerra's Family Life

Hallmark newcomer Erica Cerra debuted on the channel in November of 2023, starring in the holiday movie "Mystery on Mistletoe Lane" alongside Victor Webster. However, long-time fans of the Canadian actor will recognize her from her stint as Jo Lupo on Syfy's "Eureka," though she's also had a slew of recurring roles on popular series like "Nancy Drew," "The 100," and "Supernatural."

"Mystery on Mistletoe Lane" marks Cerra's first entry into the Hallmark family of actors, but the Vancouver native already has an adorable family of her own. Most personal details about her household are kept private, but she does provide the occasional glimpse into her life as a mother and wife on social media and through interviews. Cerra has been married to Raffaele Fiore, her high school sweetheart, since November 2011. After their nuptials, the couple welcomed two beautiful children into the world, with the actor occasionally featuring her kids on her Instagram page.