Family Therapist Tells Us Tom Cruise's Relationship With Suri Could Be Kept Quiet For A Reason

When Tom Cruise was still married to his ex-wife Katie Holmes, it seems that a day didn't go by that the paparazzi didn't catch the couple out and about with their daughter, Suri Cruise. But despite all of the attention that they were getting from the cameras at the time, Cruise always looked like a dotting hands-on father who had a very close relationship with Suri. If he wasn't holding her in his arms, like he often did, then he was having play dates with the tot at the park or simply enjoying quality daddy-and-daughter time together.

However, that all seemed to change the moment Katie pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2011. Suri has been seen much less with her father since then and seems to be spending more time with her mother, prompting a lot of fans to wonder what Tom and Katie's custody agreement looked like. Page Six has even reported that Tom has no part in his daughter's life.

While no one knows what is going on behind closed doors, one family therapist exclusively told The List that Tom might be keeping his relationship under the radar with his daughter for one particular reason. Here's what Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, had to say.