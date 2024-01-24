Family Therapist Tells Us Tom Cruise's Relationship With Suri Could Be Kept Quiet For A Reason
When Tom Cruise was still married to his ex-wife Katie Holmes, it seems that a day didn't go by that the paparazzi didn't catch the couple out and about with their daughter, Suri Cruise. But despite all of the attention that they were getting from the cameras at the time, Cruise always looked like a dotting hands-on father who had a very close relationship with Suri. If he wasn't holding her in his arms, like he often did, then he was having play dates with the tot at the park or simply enjoying quality daddy-and-daughter time together.
However, that all seemed to change the moment Katie pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2011. Suri has been seen much less with her father since then and seems to be spending more time with her mother, prompting a lot of fans to wonder what Tom and Katie's custody agreement looked like. Page Six has even reported that Tom has no part in his daughter's life.
While no one knows what is going on behind closed doors, one family therapist exclusively told The List that Tom might be keeping his relationship under the radar with his daughter for one particular reason. Here's what Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, had to say.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce might not have been easy for Suri Cruise
Tom Cruise might be one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, but there's a good chance that he might be becoming less of a public guy who loves the spotlight and one who values his privacy more for the sake of his daughter, Suri Cruise. There certainly have been a lot of changes in Suri's life after her parent's divorce. While Suri is sometimes seen out and about with her mother Katie Holmes while they are running errands in New York City, the last time she was seen in public with her father was back in August 2012, per Us Weekly.
Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, told The List in an exclusive interview that when it comes to Tom and his ex-wife Katie Holmes, one parent might be more quietly supportive while the other is more visible. While co-parenting is never easy, regardless if two parents are in the spotlight or not, Dr. Hafeez suggests that having a private parent like Katie "is exactly what the doctor ordered."
"This allows Tom to allow Katie to make day-to-day decisions assuming that she runs the big ones by him, or keep him apprised," Hafeez said. Not only that, but Dr. Hafeez also pointed out something about Tom's relationship with Suri.
Suri Cruise's parents are doing what's best for her
In Dr. Hafeez's interview with The List, she also pointed out that someone like Tom Cruise, or any parent for that matter, does not owe anyone an explanation when it comes to their relationship with their child. Dr. Hafeez pointed out that a child like Suri Cruise doesn't "need any outside opinions to form their own, and build a healthy perception of their parents and their place in their lives. Any good parent only wants that."
While Tom himself has yet to make any comments about the matter, back in April 2023, Katie Holmes did tell Glamour magazine that protecting her daughter is her number-one priority in her life. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie said. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person." Katie even made a point to ditch the paparazzi when Suri was a child.
Regardless of whether or not Tom confirms that he agrees with that sentiment, one thing is for certain: Suri is a very lucky young girl.