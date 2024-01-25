The Unexpected Mishap HGTV Home Town Star Ben Napier Faced After Surgery

Most "Home Town" fans weren't surprised to learn in the Season 8 premiere that Ben Napier had undergone rotator cuff surgery. Back in March 2023, his wife, Erin Napier, kept viewers up to date on her husband's well-being post-procedure via Instagram. They were in the middle of filming a remodel when the operation took place, meaning Ben faced a long road to recovery even though the renovation projects never really stopped.

While we can envision quite a few unfortunate scenarios involving demolition and building projects undertaken by someone rehabbing a shoulder injury, the real mishap he faced took us by surprise. The HGTV star revealed to People that not long after his surgery, he was asked to speak at a Southern Baptist college. According to The Baptist Paper, Ben and Erin were headliners at Mississippi College's scholarship banquet on April 4, 2023.

As Ben proudly told People regarding his Christian bonafides, "I've never drank. I've never taken anything." Or at least, he hadn't until Ben took some prescribed pain pills right before going on stage. Although he got some relief, along with it came a few other symptoms Ben was completely unprepared for. He explained how he wasn't totally with it during the speaking engagement, experiencing difficulty thinking straight while addressing the audience.