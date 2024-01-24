The Infamous Michael Jackson Pepsi Commercial That Landed Him In The Hospital

Michael Jackson was one of many iconic singers who starred in a Pepsi commercial, putting himself in the same camp as superstars like Prince, Beyonce, Ray Charles, and Doja Cat. But no other star had such a bad experience during the filming of their Pepsi commercial. On January 27, 1984, things went very wrong on the Pepsi set, and the pop star ended up in the hospital with severe burns.

They were filming at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and Jackson was on stage singing the Pepsi version of "Billie Jean," and during the sixth take, Jackson was too close to the pyrotechnics when they went off and his hair caught fire as he continued dancing. Margaret Watkins, who was one of 3,000 people in the audience for the taping, told The New York Times at the time about what she saw happen: "There were canisters that let off smoke, they pop and they smoke. [...] He grabbed his head and they put water on him and took him off stage.”

Another witness said that Jackson seemed to try and play off what had happened. "He was wonderful. He reassured people even as he was being taken away on a stretcher," as reported by the BBC.