What Kirstie Alley's Kids Did With The Massive Fortune She Left Them
Fellow millennials may remember icon Kirstie Alley as a grumpy tooth fairy from the 1997 film, "Toothless," while others enjoyed Alley in her earlier works, like "Cheers." By the mid-2000s, though, the celeb had scaled things back, occasionally agreeing to a cameo on a single television episode or in a made-for-TV movie. For the most part, she largely stayed out of the spotlight during her final years. When it was announced that she had died of colon cancer in 2022, many were stunned to learn that she left behind $40 million as well as quite a few assets.
The celeb's wealth, homes, and other financial holdings mainly went to Alley's two children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. Meanwhile, Radar Online stated some additional fortune went to her chosen charities. Lillie and William, who were both adopted by Alley and her ex-husband Parker Stevenson, are now both parents themselves, something Alley gushed about before her untimely death. But aside from the birth of their children and their marriages to their respective spouses, little is known about Alley's kids.
However, it's hard to shy away from the spotlight when you have a celebrity mother who leaves you a formidable inheritance. Lillie and William, who often goes by True, announced via People in 2023 that they would sell items from their mother's belongings. Similarly, they put her Florida estate up for sale for nearly $6 million. It's unclear what they'll do with the profits, but they stand to earn a lot.
Kirstie Alley's belongings are like no other
The "Cheers" actress' former home, a mansion on the water in Clearwater, Florida, is pretty impressive. It was the former home of Lisa Marie Presley and is right in the center of a locale that Scientologists, like neighbor John Travolta, flock to. Although it was part of a trust, The Daily Mail reports that the profits from the sale will go to Kirstie Alley's kids, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. Furnishings inside the home were also sold off, producing even more earnings for the siblings.
Alley's collection of "fun and unique things," as her daughter revealed to People, was a part of the "Property from The Collection of The Late Kirstie Alley" estate sale that began in late December 2023. Unlike your average estate sale, Alley's belongings were a little more avante garde — though that didn't always mean ultra-expensive. The "Veronica's Closet" actor's Florida furnishings were joined by pieces from her houses in Maine and California, all illustrating her quirky taste and skills as a trained interior designer.
A representative admitted to the publication that Alley had a "personal 'I don't give a s***' style." Indeed, things in her home could be from "the Pier One Warehouse," or "a boutique in France" and found sitting side by side on a table. Categories within the sale included French antiques, Hollywood Regency pieces, artifacts, and items from her own fashion wardrobe, which includes many notable designers.
Charities might benefit, too
According to the insider who spoke to Radar Online of the plans of Kirstie Alley's will, charities would inherit some of her $40 million fortune after most went to her kids. The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actor had been outspoken about her philanthropic efforts in the past. In 2022, fellow actor Wally Crowder stated on "Fox & Friends," "She was kind and honest and giving. You have no clue the lives she saved through drug rehab and donations through her charity."
In 2020, after a heated political debate on X, formerly Twitter, in which one user brought up celebrity gifts and swag bags, Alley retorted, "4 every "swag" bag I'VE gotten I've donated a million times what they're worth to people in need. From struggling families to building literacy centers, putting strangers through drug rehabs, children's charities & disaster relief, I've shared." Although she wasn't usually outspoken about her philanthropic efforts, Alley clearly held some charities and missions very close to her heart and may have given quite regularly to them.
In the wake of her death, her children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson, haven't announced which charities received a donation on behalf of their mom, nor have they made any large gifts in her name. However, the sale of her home is still ongoing, as is the auction, so perhaps some of these proceeds will find their way to a charity near and dear to Alley.