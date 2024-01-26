What Kirstie Alley's Kids Did With The Massive Fortune She Left Them

Fellow millennials may remember icon Kirstie Alley as a grumpy tooth fairy from the 1997 film, "Toothless," while others enjoyed Alley in her earlier works, like "Cheers." By the mid-2000s, though, the celeb had scaled things back, occasionally agreeing to a cameo on a single television episode or in a made-for-TV movie. For the most part, she largely stayed out of the spotlight during her final years. When it was announced that she had died of colon cancer in 2022, many were stunned to learn that she left behind $40 million as well as quite a few assets.

The celeb's wealth, homes, and other financial holdings mainly went to Alley's two children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. Meanwhile, Radar Online stated some additional fortune went to her chosen charities. Lillie and William, who were both adopted by Alley and her ex-husband Parker Stevenson, are now both parents themselves, something Alley gushed about before her untimely death. But aside from the birth of their children and their marriages to their respective spouses, little is known about Alley's kids.

However, it's hard to shy away from the spotlight when you have a celebrity mother who leaves you a formidable inheritance. Lillie and William, who often goes by True, announced via People in 2023 that they would sell items from their mother's belongings. Similarly, they put her Florida estate up for sale for nearly $6 million. It's unclear what they'll do with the profits, but they stand to earn a lot.