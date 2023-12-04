Meet Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids, William True And Lillie

In addition to Kirstie Alley's stunning life as an award-winning actor, she and her ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, had two children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Parker Graham. In 1990, Alley had a miscarriage, and, in her 2005 memoir, she recalled how devastated she felt. The late actor and her husband adopted both of their kids after dealing with fertility difficulties. After Alley and Stevenson got divorced in 1997, they shared custody while raising their children.

Acting achievements aside, Alley took great pride in her parenting skills. "My best quality is that I'm a good mother," she informed People in 2006. Besides making sure her kids were active and eating healthy food, she also spent a lot of quality time with them while they were growing up. Alley's friend and fellow actor Kathy Najimy explained to Good Housekeeping that Alley was "the kind of mom you want, because she's really fun." When Alley died in December 2022, her kids reflected on her legacy, writing on Instagram, "Our mother's zest and passion for life ... were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest."

In 2010, Ellen DeGeneres observed the strong friendship between Alley and her then-teenage children. Alley noted that she preferred discussions over discipline. Regardless of her kids' ages, the actor explained to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she thought of them as "people in little suits," and respected them as individuals. Now adults, here's what we know about Alley's son and daughter.