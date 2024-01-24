The Moment Nicole Kidman Knew She Needed To Move On From Her Tom Cruise Split

We weren't the only ones caught off guard when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise split up in 2001. While speaking to DuJour, Kidman acknowledged that she believed they were living an idealistic life just a year before Cruise filed for divorce. The Aussie actor revealed that they had almost grown to become codependent on each other, which made their breakup even more devastating. "It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system," she shared.

And that healing might've taken longer if Kidman hadn't been through a depressing night at the 2003 Oscars following her first win. But before all the heartbreak, Cruise brought a lot of happiness into Kidman's life. The couple first met around 1989 while filming "Days of Thunder," both later admitting that they felt instantly drawn to each other. That attraction only grew, and the couple quickly locked things down in December 1990, when Kidman was about 23.

In a 2002 Vanity Fair interview, the "Moulin Rouge" star reminisced about how she felt at the time: "He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.'" The actors adopted their daughter, Jane, in 1992 followed by their son, Anthony, in 1995. Given how much Kidman had riding on the marriage, it makes perfect sense that it took her nearly three years to find the courage to move on.