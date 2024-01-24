Inside Mark And Donnie Wahlberg's Brotherly Bond

Mark and Donnie Walhberg are easily one of Hollywood's most famous sibling duos. Their resumes are filled with so many credits it's hard to keep track. Both brothers started as original members of the 90s boy band "New Kids on the Block," but since leaving the band, they have both taken their own paths in the entertainment industry. Donnie went on to act in a myriad of films, but he is perhaps most well-known for his role as Danny Reagan for 14 seasons of the CBS crime drama "Blue Bloods." Mark also got into acting after "NKOTB," known for his role as John Bennett in the 2012 film "Ted," and he also ventured into producing, including the 2010 movie "The Fighter," along with many others.

On top of their careers, the Wahlberg brothers are also big family men; Donnie has one son with his ex-wife Kimberly Fey and became the stepdad to Jenny McCarthy's son when they married in 2014. Mark shares four kids with his wife, Rhea Durham, two sons and two daughters. With such full schedules, it may seem unlikely that the Wahlberg brothers would have time for anything else, but they prioritize their close relationship and try to make time for each other whenever they can.