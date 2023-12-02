Meet Mark Wahlberg's 4 Kids

From the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, to the big screen, Mark Wahlberg is a man who has worn many hats. Aside from a criminal past he'd like to forget about, Wahlberg got his start as Marky Mark in Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch, who, during the height of his musical relevance, snagged numerous accolades with his hit song, "Good Vibrations." Thanks to his popularity, Wahlberg transitioned into acting in the 1990s, starring in films such as "The Basketball Diaries," "Fear," and "Boogie Nights." The 2000s served him well as he continued to add to his extensive movie resume, ranging from critically acclaimed cuts like "The Departed" and "The Fighter," to comedies like "The Other Guys" and "Ted."

In addition to owning a successful clothing brand and being a devoted Catholic, Wahlberg is a doting father of four. After meeting his wife, Rhea Durham, in 2001, the two introduced their children Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace Wahlberg into their ever-growing family. According to his 2014 interview with Esquire, Wahlberg tries his best to play a prominent role in his children's lives. "I think the most important thing is to always be involved in every aspect of their life," he stated. "To give them enough trust that they can share things with you." Like their father, Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace all live extraordinary lives. Whether it be sharing his religious beliefs, attaining athletic success at a young age, or traversing the world of college, here is everything you need to know about Mark Wahlberg's four children.