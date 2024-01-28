My 600-Lb Life: Paula Jones' Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

The following article mentions sexual abuse and disordered eating.

In Season 2 of TLC's "My 600-lb Life," viewers met Paula Jones. In the 6th episode of the season, Jones opened up about her experiences navigating childhood trauma, grief, ongoing health struggles, and desire to lose weight. When she first appeared on the reality series, which filmed in 2013 and aired the following year, she was at 542 pounds; by 2016, she was at 200 pounds.

Before she lost weight, Jones shared that she was not happy with her size. "It hurts to move, it hurts to walk, it hurts to do just about everything," she said. "All the things that people take for granted are very difficult for me to do." She underwent a physical transformation, as well as an emotional transformation.

Looking back on her "My 600-lb Life" experience, Jones shared in a video for TLC's Facebook page that her outlook on life has forever changed. "Before the weight loss journey, I just existed, went through the motions," she said. "After going through this journey ... I'm able to live life and experience life and participate in life." Since her time on "My 600-lb Life," Jones has continued to share her journey on social media.