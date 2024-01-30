Naughty Details Revealed About These Famous Royal Dresses
From the revenge dress to Queen Elizabeth II's colorful frocks, there have been quite a few dresses worn by royal family members over the years that we'll never forget. Appearances are important to the royal family, so it's no surprise that these famous wardrobes are always in perfect condition. When it comes to the royal dresses that we remember the best, though, things aren't always exactly as they seem.
As it turns out, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wears dresses that may not be quite as modest as they look. Princess Diana initially had doubts about her famous "revenge dress." Meghan Markle had a brief but prominent wardrobe malfunction while out celebrating friends and Pippa Middleton had a secret weapon behind her iconic bridesmaid look at sister Kate's royal wedding to Prince William. Yes — the royal dresses we all know and love have a few behind-the-scenes secrets that made them what they are, and we've got all the "naughty" details.
The truth behind the Revenge Dress
As the saying goes, "Well-behaved women seldom make history." By the same token, an ensemble that plays it safe would never become one of the most famous dresses in history. Interestingly, though, despite how legendary it became, Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress almost looked completely different. In the summer of 1994, Diana headed to a gala at the Serpentine Gallery as her former husband, now-King Charles III, was admitting to the world that he'd had an affair with now-Queen Camilla. While others might have hidden away at such a vulnerable moment, Diana famously chose to walk headfirst into the public eye in an ensemble so attention-grabbing that it was deemed "the revenge dress." According to this famous dress' designer, though, it could have been a very different look.
Christina Stambolian designed the custom dress with Diana's help a few years prior. "We sat down and I drew a few sketches on a piece of paper," Stambolian told the Sunday Mirror. "The dress was revealing, quite short, and showed quite a bit of leg and flesh. Diana was not sure about it. She thought it was a bit risky. I said, 'Why not be daring?'" While Diana was hoping for something a bit more covered up, she ultimately agreed to the asymmetrical black number we know and love. Diana pulled this frock from her closet on an evening when showing skin was a brilliantly bold move, and the rest is history.
Kate Middleton loves a dress with a hidden surprise
Kate Middleton has certainly become one of the royal family's biggest style icons. She's known for looking sophisticated and chic as well as leaning toward the modest side of things with her ensembles. Despite how classy and covered-up Middleton's style usually appears, the truth about one of her favorite designers proves that there's actually a bit more beneath the surface — literally.
Middleton has a firm sense of style, which means that she knows what kind of fashion she likes. As a result, she's known to sport pieces from favorite designers again and again. Alessandra Rich is a fashion designer who's all about feminine touches and timelessness. Middleton has opted for Alessandra Rich dresses time and time again. While they seem to fit the princess' impeccable style perfectly, Rich told the Telegraph that a secret to her designs is a touch of naughtiness. "All my pieces are like this," Rich explained, adding, "They cover the arms or the legs, but there's always a split somewhere or a body chain underneath. It is good to be a bit naughty." So, while Middleton may look all covered up without a hair out of place, she doesn't shy away from a unique, cheeky detail — even if it's one that only she and the designer know about.