Naughty Details Revealed About These Famous Royal Dresses

As the saying goes, "Well-behaved women seldom make history." By the same token, an ensemble that plays it safe would never become one of the most famous dresses in history. Interestingly, though, despite how legendary it became, Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress almost looked completely different. In the summer of 1994, Diana headed to a gala at the Serpentine Gallery as her former husband, now-King Charles III, was admitting to the world that he'd had an affair with now-Queen Camilla. While others might have hidden away at such a vulnerable moment, Diana famously chose to walk headfirst into the public eye in an ensemble so attention-grabbing that it was deemed "the revenge dress." According to this famous dress' designer, though, it could have been a very different look.

Christina Stambolian designed the custom dress with Diana's help a few years prior. "We sat down and I drew a few sketches on a piece of paper," Stambolian told the Sunday Mirror. "The dress was revealing, quite short, and showed quite a bit of leg and flesh. Diana was not sure about it. She thought it was a bit risky. I said, 'Why not be daring?'" While Diana was hoping for something a bit more covered up, she ultimately agreed to the asymmetrical black number we know and love. Diana pulled this frock from her closet on an evening when showing skin was a brilliantly bold move, and the rest is history.