How Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Stay Connected Apart From Their HGTV Show
"Married to Real Estate" stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are an HGTV power couple, working together as business partners, parents, and spouses. While it's not easy to manage an overlapping home and professional life, the couple has made it work since they embarked on their real estate and renovation journey back in the early 2000s.
Their secret comes down to continually putting effort into their marriage and partnership, making time for one another outside of their lives as professional collaborators and parents. "The only way any of this is going to work is if we work as a unit," Jackson told Collider. "Meaning we can't just be adults, we can't just be parents, we can't just be partners. We've got to continue to like each other and love each other."
This is easier said than done, but Sherrod and Jackson have revealed some of the ways they've stayed connected since their complex love story first kicked off all those years ago. Mainly, they've committed to never stop dating, despite already being married, and to always have fun with one another.
The couple ensures they're making time for romance
When it comes to staying connected outside of their HGTV show, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have emphasized the importance of continually making time for their romance. When talking to Black Love about a rough patch in their sex life following their first child together, Sherrod highlighted going on dates and having fun as important parts of their healing process.
"Start dating! Let's go on a date once a week or twice a week," the interior designer told the outlet. "Let's do some of the things that we used to do that we enjoyed so much together because that will remind us and be nostalgic about how we work and why we work so well." Given their busy schedules, this can mean carving out one-on-one time during the work day.
"We have date days sometimes. We may have a date hour," Sherrod shared during a New York Live interview, explaining that she and Jackson would have construction site lunch dates or share small moments of intimacy throughout their work day. It may not be easy, but the HGTV couple is committed to making it work.
These things also contribute to Egypt and Mike's romantic success
While continually putting effort into their romance is important in staying connected, it's not Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson's only secret to success. For one, the HGTV couple credits their amazing support system for helping them maintain a healthy work-life balance. "I will say what has helped is that we have a large community that allows us to have our time as adults and have date nights," Jackson told Essence. "Between different family members, they jump in and ask us what we need."
Other than that, the "Married to Real Estate" hosts acknowledge that they are continually growing and changing as individuals, an important fact to understand for the longevity of their relationship. "It's a continuous discussion through growth," Jackson shared. "Allowing each other to grow and understanding that you will grow. The person that you met a year ago may be different from who they are today." With these sentiments in mind, it's no wonder that Sherrod and Jackson have been able to maintain their heartwarming connection throughout the years.