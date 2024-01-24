How Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Stay Connected Apart From Their HGTV Show

"Married to Real Estate" stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are an HGTV power couple, working together as business partners, parents, and spouses. While it's not easy to manage an overlapping home and professional life, the couple has made it work since they embarked on their real estate and renovation journey back in the early 2000s.

Their secret comes down to continually putting effort into their marriage and partnership, making time for one another outside of their lives as professional collaborators and parents. "The only way any of this is going to work is if we work as a unit," Jackson told Collider. "Meaning we can't just be adults, we can't just be parents, we can't just be partners. We've got to continue to like each other and love each other."

This is easier said than done, but Sherrod and Jackson have revealed some of the ways they've stayed connected since their complex love story first kicked off all those years ago. Mainly, they've committed to never stop dating, despite already being married, and to always have fun with one another.