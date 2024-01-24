Steve Harvey Wants The Trumps And Obamas To Bring Their Beef To Family Feud

The game show "Celebrity Family Feud" takes the traditional "Family Feud" format and adds a star-studded twist: the contestants are famous families or groups of connected celebrities (like cast members from a television show). Comedian, host, and TV judge Steve Harvey became the "Celebrity Family Feud" host in 2010 and has been vocal about two well-known political families he wants to see duke it out on the show. In a People interview published in 2019, Harvey said, "Man, I want the Trumps against the Obamas at the same time."

Harvey wouldn't say who he thought would win such a matchup. Instead, Harvey said, "Well, we know who would be crazy on the Trumps' side." He laughed and added, "But that is just my dream. The Trumps versus the Obamas."

Although Harvey regretted meeting with Donald Trump in 2017 because of the backlash he faced, an interview following that contentious meeting had Harvey musing about the Trumps and the Obamas on his show.