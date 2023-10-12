Why Steve Harvey Regretted Meeting With Donald Trump

For most people, a meeting with the President of the United States is a bucket list badge of honor. But for Steve Harvey, his short meeting with former President Donald Trump turned out to be the catalyst for widespread backlash and likely a bit of "I told you so" from his wife, Marjorie Harvey. Harvey told The Hollywood Reporter about the experience, saying, "The backlash ... was so vicious that it really threw me."

Harvey and Trump met at Trump Tower in New York City in January 2017, after which the celebrity duo talked to reporters in the lobby. The former president spoke briefly next to Harvey, who appeared uncomfortable on camera (via C-SPAN). The pair shared a brief handshake before Trump returned upstairs, leaving Harvey alone with the camera crews. When asked if he and Trump were planning a show together, Harvey smiled and said no.

In reality, Harvey met Trump to discuss turning inner-city schools into vision centers for STEM education. It was a noble effort that produced results, but not without a headache on Harvey's account.