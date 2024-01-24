What Really Convinced Michelle Obama To Let Barack Run For President

When Barack Obama, who at the time was a senator, first broached the subject of running for president with his wife Michelle, she had some reservations. Not only was she daunted by the idea of what the spotlight may do to her young family, but she was also unsure that she was really ready to share her husband and the father of her small children with the entirety of the world.

In Michelle Obama's 2018 memoir entitled "Becoming," she wrote that she also harbored fears that a "black man in America" could not win the highest office in the country, saying, "He spoke so often and so passionately of healing our country's divisions, appealing to a set of higher ideals he believed were innate in most people. But I'd seen enough of the divisions to temper my own hopes."

Eventually, however, she chose to support her husband as he jumped headlong onto the world stage to chase his dream of bettering his nation from The Oval Office. In "Becoming," Michelle says that she realized that she and her husband were surrounded by sincerely good people who wanted to do good things that they truly believed were possible. But in a 2023 interview with Stephen Colbert, Mrs. Obama shared an even more personal reason for her pushing beyond her fear to allow her family to become the First Family of The United States: she owed it to her daughters (via Hola).