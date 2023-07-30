Sasha And Malia Obama's First Time Hosting Their Parents Didn't Go Quite As Planned

While many of us have memories of Sasha and Malia Obama as being the adorable little girls that we first met when their dad, Barack Obama became president, they have become grown women seemingly overnight. Since entering adulthood, they both moved out of their parents' home and have begun a new life for themselves. The young ladies invited their parents over to their apartment and had a few mishaps.

Sasha and Maila left the East Coast and moved to California to start their lives as young women in as private a way as possible given their recognizability. Michelle and Barack planned to take the girls out to dinner but stopped by their new apartment to visit them first. The former first daughters invited their mom and dad over to have drinks and appetizers before heading out to the restaurant.

When they got there, Michelle told Robin Roberts on the ABC special, "Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts," that she was quite surprised at what she saw, per ABC News. "They had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," she explained.